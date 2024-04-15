FLHSMV Recognizes Public Safety Telecommunicators During National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

April 15, 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.— This week, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and other public safety agencies across the country will recognize public safety telecommunicators during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week (NPSTW).

Each year beginning in 1981, the second week of April is reserved to honor public safety telecommunicators for their commitment, service, and sacrifice. This year, NPSTW is April 14th-April 20th.FLHSMV is excited to recognize the hundreds of Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) State Law Enforcement Dispatchers (SLED) within all seven troops who work to protect Florida citizens, visitors, and state law enforcement as they respond to the community’s needs.

Tampa Bay Regional Communications Center

“FHP State Law Enforcement Dispatchers are law enforcement’s unsung heroes, working as the 24/7 lifeline between our State Troopers and the public we serve. On the job around the clock, they field emergency calls and ensure our FHP Troopers have the information they need to respond promptly to calls for help,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner. “During this week, we are giving a very public thank you to all of them for their dedication to serving the people of our state.” “National Telecommunicators Week is a great time to show our appreciation to our vital State Law Enforcement Dispatchers throughout Florida,” said FHP Colonel Gary Howze II. “We have seven FHP Regional Communications Centers that are manned at all hours. These dispatchers are critical to ensure the safety of both citizens and Troopers when a call comes in.”

The integral work of emergency dispatchers is paramount in meeting the needs of people seeking assistance, often in traumatic and intense situations. To work in this critical role, individuals working as Public Safety Telecommunicators must complete almost 240 hours of training and pass a certification exam.

SLED Linda Alonso, Miami Regional Communications Center

State Law Enforcement Dispatchers are an essential link to ensuring help is on its way. The seven FHP Regional Communications Centers (RCCs) averaged more than 4,000 calls a day last state fiscal year.

SLED Washan Sabunchy Sanford Regional Communications Center

Overall, the RCCs handled 1,527,555 emergency calls last year.

SLED Cameron Hansen Jacksonville Regional Communications Center

NPSTW is a time to celebrate and thank telecommunications personnel nationwide who serve our communities, citizens, and public safety personnel 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including nights, holidays, and weekends.

Regional Communication Center Manager Polly Papke and SLED Natalie Mendoza at Sanford Regional Communications Center

We encourage Florida citizens to say thank you to public safety telecommunicators during this week.

To learn more about State Law Enforcement Dispatchers or if you are interested in a career as a State Law Enforcement Dispatcher, visit our webpage.

###

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) provides highway safety and security through excellence in service, education, and enforcement. Learn more on our website.

The Florida Highway Patrol strives to achieve core values of courtesy, service, and protection. It is FHP’s job to help ensure the safety and welfare of millions of Florida’s residents and visitors every day.

To learn more about FHP or how to become one of Florida’s Finest, visit BeATrooper.com.