The Coastal Stewards Receive Marine Turtle Permit from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Sea Turtle Rehabilitation and Release Activities Will Resume at the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center in Boca Raton Under the Direction of The Coastal StewardsBOCA RATON AND OCEAN RIDGE, FLORIDA, USA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Coastal Stewards, a nonprofit conservation organization formerly known as the Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards, announced today it has received a Marine Turtle Permit from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). The permit allows The Coastal Stewards to immediately resume Sea Turtle Rehabilitation and Release Activities at the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center in Boca Raton.
To celebrate the Marine Turtle Permit, The Coastal Stewards will host a Grand Opening Splash and Open House for the Rehab Center at Gumbo Limbo Nature Center (1801 N. Ocean Blvd, Boca Raton) on Thursday, May 9 from 12:30 to 4:00 p.m. The public is invited to meet The Coastal Stewards’ leadership team, including Director of Marine Life Conservation, Dr. Shelby Loos, and see the new sea turtle patients. City of Boca Raton officials and community partners will also be on site.
“This is wonderful news for the City of Boca Raton, Gumbo Limbo Nature Center, The Coastal Stewards and our entire community,” said John Holloway, President & CEO, The Coastal Stewards. “We are thrilled that with the FWC permit in hand, our team can resume Sea Turtle rehabilitation and release activities at Gumbo Limbo Nature Center.”
"Sea turtles have long been synonymous with Gumbo Limbo Nature Center,” added Leanne Welch, Manager of the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center. “We are excited for our visitors to once again have the opportunity to witness first-hand the threats faced by turtles and share in their hopeful journey of rehabilitation and release."
The Coastal Stewards first entered into an agreement with the City of Boca Raton in April 2023, which made the nonprofit organization responsible for the operation and management of all Sea Turtle Rescue, Rehabilitation, and Release (STR) Programs and related activities at the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center. Since then, the Coastal Stewards have been working diligently with both the FWC and the Nature Center on fulfilling new necessary requirements – including facility upgrades at the Nature Center, hiring of additional qualified employees, and more in order to resume seat turtle rehabilitation and release. During that time, The Coastal Stewards also expanded their mission to encompass marine life, including turtles, as well as seagrass, dolphins, manatees and whales. The organization remains committed to inspiring people to support the stewardship and research of coastal and marine ecosystems.
“We look forward to the reopening of the turtle rehabilitation program at Gumbo Limbo Nature Center,” said George Brown, Boca Raton City Manager. “This initiative plays an important role in our community's efforts towards environmental stewardship to prioritize the welfare of these remarkable creatures while fostering a deeper understanding of marine ecosystems among our residents.”
In January 2024, the City of Boca Raton and Gumbo Limbo Nature Center announced the return of one of its resident sea turtles, Morgan. Morgan, a green sea turtle, who first came to the Nature Center after being rescued in 2014, had been temporarily relocated as part of the transition of the City’s Sea Turtle rehabilitation and release to The Coastal Stewards.
“Our team has high-level qualifications and extensive expertise,” added Holloway. “We are excited to with the South Florida community as we return to the rehab and release of sea turtles in need.” . It is our mission to rehabilitate and release sea turtles in need, as we inspire others to care and support the stewardship and research of the coastal and marine life ecosystems that surround us.”
About The Coastal Stewards
Our nonprofit was established in 1981 as The Gumbo Limbo Nature Center of South Palm Beach and evolved to the Friends of Gumbo Limbo and later to the Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards. Always an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, these guardians of the coastal environment and the marine life that call Southeast Florida home have funded education, research, and the sea turtle rehabilitation work since for more than 15 years. The mission of Coastal Stewards is to inspire people to support the stewardship and research of coastal and marine ecosystems. In 2023, The Coastal Stewards expanded its focus on the rescue, rehabilitation, research, and release of sea turtles to aid dolphins, manatees, and whales. The Coastal Stewards’ mission's pillars—sustainability, engagement, and awareness—guide us toward a brighter, thriving coastal future. Learn more at www.thecoastalstewards.org.
About the City of Boca Raton
A true “full service” city, Boca Raton, the second largest city in Palm Beach County. The City of Boca Raton offers a unique and unparalleled quality of life serving 100,000 residents. Boca Raton was built around an elegant Mediterranean Revival style that later grew into a vibrant city full of rich art and culture. From live concerts and international art exhibits to outdoor festivals and world-class museums, Boca Raton's dynamic cultural scene offers unique experiences for all ages. Boca Raton has five miles of beautiful Atlantic coastline and 48 parks with 1,650 acres of recreational space to encourage a healthy and active lifestyle. Boca Raton also home to three colleges/universities and A-rated K-12 schools. The City also has a thriving business community that was pioneered from the development of the personal computer (PC) at the Boca Raton-based IBM campus in 1967. Today, over 30 corporate headquarters, from innovative startups to large corporations, call Boca Raton home. For more information, visit City of Boca Raton | Boca Raton, FL (myboca.us).
