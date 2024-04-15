Herbal medicinal product: Eucalypti aetheroleumArray,Array,Array, F: Assessment finalised

The HMPC conclusions on the use of these eucalyptus oil medicines for cough associated with cold and localised muscle pain are based on their 'traditional use'. This means that, although there is insufficient evidence from clinical trials, the effectiveness of these herbal medicines is plausible and there is evidence that they have been used safely in this way for at least 30 years (including at least 15 years within the EU). Moreover, the intended use does not require medical supervision.

In its assessment, the HMPC also considered clinical studies in patients with bronchitis (inflammation of the airways in the lung) and asthma. Although some improvement in symptoms was observed, firm conclusions could not be drawn as these studies did not use eucalyptus oil but 1,8-cineole which is the main constituent of eucalyptus oil. Therefore, the HMPC conclusions on the use of these eucalyptus oil medicines in these conditions are based on their long-standing use.

For detailed information on the studies assessed by the HMPC, see the HMPC assessment report.