CipherLab Unveils RS38: Next-Gen Mobile Computer to Empower Mobile Workers with Advanced Connectivity and Efficiency
EINPresswire.com/ -- CipherLab, a leading innovator in Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) solutions, today announced the new CipherLab RS38 touch mobile computer, which incorporates innovative OCR technology and dynamic data collection with intelligent connections to revolutionize mobile workflows in industries such as logistics, retail, field service, supply chain, and beyond. The RS38, which incorporates next-generation technologies such as 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and CBRS, promises increased connectivity and flexibility for rapid data transfer and capture.
The RS38 is an easy-to-carry and built-to-last mobile computer that meets the performance requirements of new wireless technologies, including 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and CBRS (US only) while maintaining the rugged durability required for business use, ensuring cost-effective wireless connectivity in the largest indoor and outdoor facilities for mobile workers. 5G brings wired speeds to wireless networks, and Bluetooth 5.2 improves audio quality. Couriers and repair and maintenance technicians can quickly take a high-resolution photo as proof of delivery, as well as conduct a 5G video call with a remote expert for on-site service support.
The CipherLab RS38’s large 6-inch screen allows workers to view more content on one screen, reducing the need for scrolling. Despite its slim and lightweight design, the RS38 mobile computer is designed to perform in demanding environments, with IP65 and IP68 ratings, a 1.5-meter drop resistance, and the ability to withstand accidental drops and use in rainy conditions, the field, or a dusty warehouse.
The RS38’s Pic ‘n Fill OCR allows for faster and easier data capture, optimizing logistics, field service, and retail operations. It efficiently and automatically collects data from various sources, such as logistics documents, tire identification numbers (TIN), expiry dates, driver's licenses, and utility meters, reducing manual errors and increasing data accuracy. The Pic ‘n Fill OCR, with its simple configuration tool, is not only easy to implement but also highly customizable for integrating captured data into user enterprise applications without costly and time-consuming programming.
One of the RS38’s standout features is its optional UHF RFID reader, which can read an impressive 1300 tags per second. This feature is especially useful for retail, logistics, and delivery workers, as it simplifies tasks like inventory management, asset tracking, and real-time item location tracking.
With two scanning options available - standard range SE4100 and SE4770, or advanced range SE5500 - the RS38 can meet a variety of scanning needs, whether for close-up or long-range scanning, over 12 meters away*. CipherLab RS38, which features a 16 MP PDAF camera, excels at capturing sharp, detailed images even in challenging low-light or fast-moving conditions, making it ideal for documenting proof of delivery, condition, and other related purposes.
The RS38 leverages the power of ReMoCloudTM for large-scale deployment and system configuration. Its Geofencing capability allows IT managers to locate misplaced or stolen devices, thereby protecting critical information and assets. Additionally, its Remote Control feature enables IT managers to remotely diagnose and troubleshoot devices, reducing support costs and increasing overall device availability.
In addition to providing comfortable carry for mobile workers during their shifts, the CipherLab RS38 provides two battery options – standard the 4500 mAh and extended 6800 mAh – as well as hot-swap capability, which protects against data loss or operational interruptions. With over 14 hours of operating time, frontline workers can work continuously. For further information about the RS38, please visit CipherLab's RS38 series webpage.
Note:*It depends on symbology type and size.
About CipherLab
CipherLab is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of Automatic Identification and Data Capture/Collection products and systems. The company's mobile computers and scanners are integrated into the networks of some of the world's best-known logistics, retail, distribution, government installations, and healthcare companies, helping them run more efficiently and effectively onsite and on the road. Operating worldwide, CipherLab is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan with offices in China, the Netherlands, and the USA, and is publicly traded on the Taiwan stock exchange (Taiwan OTC: 6160). For more information, please visit www.cipherlab.com.
Press Contact
Marketing Department
CipherLab Co., Ltd.
886-2-8647-1166
marketing@cipherlab.com.tw
Marketing Department
The RS38 is an easy-to-carry and built-to-last mobile computer that meets the performance requirements of new wireless technologies, including 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and CBRS (US only) while maintaining the rugged durability required for business use, ensuring cost-effective wireless connectivity in the largest indoor and outdoor facilities for mobile workers. 5G brings wired speeds to wireless networks, and Bluetooth 5.2 improves audio quality. Couriers and repair and maintenance technicians can quickly take a high-resolution photo as proof of delivery, as well as conduct a 5G video call with a remote expert for on-site service support.
The CipherLab RS38’s large 6-inch screen allows workers to view more content on one screen, reducing the need for scrolling. Despite its slim and lightweight design, the RS38 mobile computer is designed to perform in demanding environments, with IP65 and IP68 ratings, a 1.5-meter drop resistance, and the ability to withstand accidental drops and use in rainy conditions, the field, or a dusty warehouse.
The RS38’s Pic ‘n Fill OCR allows for faster and easier data capture, optimizing logistics, field service, and retail operations. It efficiently and automatically collects data from various sources, such as logistics documents, tire identification numbers (TIN), expiry dates, driver's licenses, and utility meters, reducing manual errors and increasing data accuracy. The Pic ‘n Fill OCR, with its simple configuration tool, is not only easy to implement but also highly customizable for integrating captured data into user enterprise applications without costly and time-consuming programming.
One of the RS38’s standout features is its optional UHF RFID reader, which can read an impressive 1300 tags per second. This feature is especially useful for retail, logistics, and delivery workers, as it simplifies tasks like inventory management, asset tracking, and real-time item location tracking.
With two scanning options available - standard range SE4100 and SE4770, or advanced range SE5500 - the RS38 can meet a variety of scanning needs, whether for close-up or long-range scanning, over 12 meters away*. CipherLab RS38, which features a 16 MP PDAF camera, excels at capturing sharp, detailed images even in challenging low-light or fast-moving conditions, making it ideal for documenting proof of delivery, condition, and other related purposes.
The RS38 leverages the power of ReMoCloudTM for large-scale deployment and system configuration. Its Geofencing capability allows IT managers to locate misplaced or stolen devices, thereby protecting critical information and assets. Additionally, its Remote Control feature enables IT managers to remotely diagnose and troubleshoot devices, reducing support costs and increasing overall device availability.
In addition to providing comfortable carry for mobile workers during their shifts, the CipherLab RS38 provides two battery options – standard the 4500 mAh and extended 6800 mAh – as well as hot-swap capability, which protects against data loss or operational interruptions. With over 14 hours of operating time, frontline workers can work continuously. For further information about the RS38, please visit CipherLab's RS38 series webpage.
Note:*It depends on symbology type and size.
About CipherLab
CipherLab is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of Automatic Identification and Data Capture/Collection products and systems. The company's mobile computers and scanners are integrated into the networks of some of the world's best-known logistics, retail, distribution, government installations, and healthcare companies, helping them run more efficiently and effectively onsite and on the road. Operating worldwide, CipherLab is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan with offices in China, the Netherlands, and the USA, and is publicly traded on the Taiwan stock exchange (Taiwan OTC: 6160). For more information, please visit www.cipherlab.com.
Press Contact
Marketing Department
CipherLab Co., Ltd.
886-2-8647-1166
marketing@cipherlab.com.tw
Marketing Department
CipherLab
+886 2 8647 1166
marketing@cipherlab.com.tw
CipherLab RS38 5G Touch Mobile Computer