Jazz Combos at Cal Poly Humboldt April 20

This is a press release from the Cal Poly Humboldt School of Dance, Music, and Theatre:

The Cal Poly Humboldt Department of Dance, Music, and Theatre presents the jazz combos 2 lil, 2 swaqq; Rhythmically Male, Melodically Female; and 2:00 AM Winco Trip. Join us Saturday, April 20th at 8:00 p.m. at the Fulkerson Recital Hall. Concert tickets are $10 General, $5 Children, and Free for Cal Poly Humboldt students with ID. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance at centerarts.humboldt.edu From the “All Events” drop down menu select “Department of Dance, Music, and Theatre” and select your event.

2 lil, 2 swaqq is made up of saxophonists Ricardo Paredes and Mathias Severn, pianist John Gerving, bassist Keith Staats, and drummer Ben Aldag. They are performing Thelonious Monk’s “Blue Monk”, Conrad Herwig’s “A Voice Through the Door” and an original by the group’s bass player, Keith Staats, called “Checkmate.”

Rhythmically Male, Melodically Female is Gracie Ceja, clarinet; Ava Colony and Maya Lieb, trombones; Jack McCann, guitar; Ronnie Ravins, piano; Francisco Gonzalez, bass; and Julian Wan, drums. They are playing “In Walked Bud” by Thelonious Monk, “Fine and Mellow” by Billie Holiday, and Frank Zappa’s “Blessed Relief.”

2:00 AM Winco Trip is Luke Faulder, tenor sax; Dylan Westfall, guitar; Andrew Erbach, bass; and Gavin Kingsley, drums. They’re playing Benny Golson’s “Staccato Swing”, “Manhã de Carnaval” (“Black Orpheus”) by Luiz Bonfá, “Hold” by Nubya Garcia, and “Lust Stings” by Les Claypool.

Date: Saturday, April 20th, 2023

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Location: Fulkerson Recital Hall, Cal Poly Humboldt

Price: $10.00 general; $5.00 senior/child, FREE Cal Poly Humboldt student with current ID

Ticket Purchase: centerarts.humboldt.edu

Contact: Cal Poly Humboldt School of Dance, Music, and Theatre, 707-826-3566, [email protected]