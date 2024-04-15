We are confident that his strategic vision and deep marketing expertise will further elevate Measurabl's position as a leader in sustainability software solutions.” — Maureen Waters, Chief Growth Officer of Measurabl.

SAN DIEGO, USA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Measurabl Appoints Chris Zegal as Senior VP of Marketing to Spearhead the Company’s Brand Expansion

Measurabl, the world’s most widely adopted ESG (environmental, social, governance) technology platform for real estate, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Zegal as its new Senior Vice President of Marketing. Zegal brings over two decades of experience in marketing strategy, branding, product marketing, and public relations and nearly a decade of commercial real estate expertise.

Before joining Measurabl, Zegal served as the Head of Marketing at Ten-X, the #1 online auction platform for Commercial Real Estate (CRE). While at Ten-X Zegal spearheaded one of the largest campaigns in commercial real estate, Battle of the Bids, which gamified investment sales, attracting over 10,000 players, and awarding over $3M in prizes to contestants who most accurately estimated property sales prices during online auctions.

Prior to Ten-X Zegal served as Senior Vice President of Marketing & Corporate Communications at Walker & Dunlop. During his tenure there, Zegal played a pivotal role in driving marketing excellence, building the marketing team, raising brand awareness, and helping expand and diversify the company, propelling Walker to a 17% five-year revenue CAGR. One of Zegal's notable achievements at Walker & Dunlop was the successful launch of the "Walker Webcast," the most highly watched webcast in commercial real estate, with millions of views across multiple channels, contributing to $7B+ in net-new lending in its first year.

Zegal's expertise spans go-to-market strategy, digital marketing, sales and marketing integration, corporate communications, and strategic consulting. He was honored with the "Best in Biz Award" (Silver) for Marketing Executive of the Year, as well as Communicator of the Year recognition from Ragan and PR Daily.

At Measurabl, Zegal will be responsible for leading the marketing team developing marketing strategies to enhance the company's growth and brand expansion, customer acquisition, and launching the new Next Gen platform.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris Zegal to the Measurabl team," said Maureen Waters, Chief Growth Officer of Measurabl. "Chris' expertise in marketing and the commercial real estate industry make him an invaluable addition to our Growth leadership team. We are confident that his strategic vision and deep marketing expertise will further elevate Measurabl's position as a leader in sustainability software solutions."

“I’m excited to help bring Measurabl, the world’s most widely adopted ESG platform for real estate, to the next stage of growth,” says Chris Zegal, incoming Senior VP of Marketing at Measurabl. “The decade since Measurabl’s founding has brought increased complexity and sophistication: regulation has taken hold around the globe; investors are more sophisticated and demanding, and Proptech has evolved to be more integrated. Today, the ESG era has arrived, and our industry is at an inflection point. I'm looking forward to helping Measurabl pioneer the next generation of indispensable ESG technologies and ecosystem for real estate.”

About Measurabl

Measurabl is the world’s most widely adopted ESG (environmental, social, governance) data platform. Customers use Measurabl to measure, manage, and report ESG data on more than 18 billion square feet of real estate across more than 93 countries. Measurabl helps the industry’s most innovative companies enhance their ESG performance, assess exposure to physical climate risk, and act on decarbonization and sustainable finance opportunities.

