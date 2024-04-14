Submit Release
James L Conklin: November 1943 – December 2023

James Conklen

James was born in Eureka Ca and was a long time resident of Humboldt County, he leaves behind his wife Marie Conklin and two daughters Dottie Gingerich and Connie Beck, along with four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

James was born in Eureka Ca and was a long time resident of Humboldt County, he leaves behind his wife Marie Conklin and two daughters Dottie Gingerich and Connie Beck, along with four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

An honorary service will be held at Ocean View Cemetery 3975 Broadway Street Eureka, California

April 19th 2024 at 1:00pm in the Veteran Garden.

