James L Conklin: November 1943 – December 2023

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

James was born in Eureka Ca and was a long time resident of Humboldt County, he leaves behind his wife Marie Conklin and two daughters Dottie Gingerich and Connie Beck, along with four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

An honorary service will be held at Ocean View Cemetery 3975 Broadway Street Eureka, California

April 19th 2024 at 1:00pm in the Veteran Garden.