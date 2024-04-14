Diplomatic missions in Tehran and Erbil remain closed to the public

NETHERLANDS, April 14 - News item | 14-04-2024 | 15:19

The Dutch embassy in Tehran and the consulate-general in Erbil will remain closed to the public until further notice as a precautionary measure. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs made this decision in response to the rising tensions between Iran and Israel.

Anyone with an appointment has been notified or will be notified as soon as possible and appointments will be rescheduled. This will mainly affect people wishing to apply for a visa for travel to the Netherlands. At present, the temporary closure is not affecting the services of VFS Global in Tehran and Erbil. Any updates can be found at www.vfsglobal.com.

The diplomatic missions in Tehran and Erbil will continue to carry out their other tasks as far as possible, with staff safety as their highest priority. The ministry does not comment on security-related measures. If you urgently need help from the embassy or the consulate-general, please call +31 247 247 247.