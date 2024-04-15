Submit Release
Panopto Launches New Website, Highlighting Innovation and Leadership in Intelligent Knowledge Platform Software Category

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Panopto, the leading global provider of AI-powered video management solutions for workforce training and higher education, proudly unveils its new website, marking a significant milestone in its journey of innovation and customer-centric technology experiences. The refreshed website underscores Panopto's commitment to delivering a modern learning experience with video. Panopto’s intelligent knowledge platform empowers organizations and institutions to transform how they create, deliver, and grow knowledge.

The new Panopto.com features a clean, modern design that allows users to navigate through resources, information, and product updates with ease. The new resource library offers a wealth of resources tailored to various industries and content types, providing our global audience with the learning support they need to power their knowledge journey. Additionally, the website showcases Panopto's intelligent AI-powered platform, highlighting the value and capabilities of AI features that enhance the educational experience with Panopto.

"Our new website has a modern look and feel designed to deliver relevant content and solutions to help universities and businesses move forward in their knowledge journeys,” said Jason Beem, Chief Executive Officer at Panopto. “Panopto’s commitment to innovation drives us to continuously enhance our services, ensuring that our customers receive the best solutions tailored to meet their evolving needs."

To experience the new website and learn more about Panopto's AI-powered video management solutions, visit Panopto.com

About Panopto
Panopto, the leading video-learning platform, makes the future of learning flexible for educational institutions and smarter teams. AI-driven features connect students to accessible coursework and classrooms and employees to searchable training – wherever they are, whenever they need it. To learn more visit Panopto.com.

