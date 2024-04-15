eWeLink Supports CarPlay for Smart Home Control On the Road
SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking move, eWeLink smart home, a leading smart home platform, announces supporting Apple CarPlay, offering users seamless control of their smart home devices directly from their vehicle's center display.
eWeLink smart home announces supporting Apple CarPlay, offering users seamless control of their smart home devices directly from their vehicle's center display.
CarPlay seamlessly integrates users' iPhones with their cars' center displays, providing an intuitive interface for various functions. With eWeLink smart home coming to the CarPlay ecosystem, users can easily control garage doors, smart lights, plugs, and other home devices directly from their cars' center displays through scenes. This feature offers enhanced convenience and safety, allowing them to stay connected to their smart home while driving and get things ready for their arrival or departure.
You would be able to:
● Set and add manual scenes to their CarPlay.
● Customized scene names and icons for better accessibility.
● Execute scenes from your CarPlay console.
● Use Siri to trigger scenes via Apple Shortcut (Requires Siri-enabled vehicles).
"We believe this innovation will bring the ultimate convenience of smart home control on the go," says a spokesperson for eWeLink. "Our mission is to break down barriers and provide a seamless and safe smart home experience for our users. The support of CarPlay is a testament to that commitment."
This represents eWeLink's commitment to its "Works With Everything" philosophy, providing users with unparalleled convenience and accessibility to their smart home ecosystem. By bridging the gap between home and car, eWeLink smart home continues to innovate in the realm of smart home technology.
About eWeLink:
eWeLink is a smart home platform for users worldwide. The mission of the eWeLink smart home is to work with everything. eWeLink smart home is committed to breaking down barriers to smooth your smart home experience. So far, the eWeLink AIoT platform has been working with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Yandex Alice, AliGenie, DuerOS, Mi Home, IFTTT, and many other voice assistants and smart speakers. All eWeLink-supported products can be linked with the above-mentioned platforms and be accessed by all these platforms through connections with eWeLink.
CoolKit (Shenzhen CoolKit Technology Co., Ltd.) is the holder of eWeLink, providing comprehensive smart home solutions encompassing hardware and embedded software development, streamlined production line deployment, testing, and continual feature enhancements. CoolKit aims to expedite the launch of IoT products for OEM partners, ensuring a faster and more cost-effective process while alleviating the challenges typically associated with product development and deployment.
Media Contact
Brand: eWeLink
Website: https://ewelink.cc/
Email: BD@coolkit.cn
Location: 5th, Floor, Building A, International Import Expo Hall,
NO.663 BuLong Road, Longgang District, Shenzhen, GD, China
Follow us on [Twitter/Facebook/YouTube] for updates and announcements.
eWeLink Team
Shenzhen CoolKit Technology Co., Ltd
+86 755 8696 7464
email us here
eWeLink on Apple CarPlay - Seamless Smart Home Control on the Road