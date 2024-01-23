US Vegan Climate ETF Outperforms S&P500 Index with Strong 2023 Performance, Avoiding Environmentally Damaging Activities
VEGN ETF has increased 38.08% in market price for 2023, surpassing the S&P500 Index's 26.29% growth.
US Vegan Climate ETF (BATS:VEGN)TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Vegan Climate ETF has announced a remarkable 38.08% increase in market price for 2023, surpassing the S&P500 Index's 26.29% growth. We believe this impressive performance can be attributed to the ETF's unique approach of avoiding companies that sell animal-derived products and engage in other environmentally damaging and socially harmful activities.
The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more of less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Performance current to the most recent month-end can be obtained by calling (1-800-617-0004)*
The US Vegan Climate ETF, managed by Beyond Investing, has gained attention for its focus on investing in companies that adhere to its strict screening rules. By avoiding companies that contribute to animal cruelty and environmental degradation, the ETF has not only achieved impressive financial returns but also made a positive impact on the planet. 1
According to recent metrics, companies in the US Vegan Climate ETF have a significantly lower carbon footprint, water usage, and waste utilization compared to the constituents of the S&P500 Index. In fact, the ETF's carbon footprint is almost 80% lower, while its water usage and waste utilization are 97% and 95% lower, respectively. 2 We believe these numbers not only demonstrate the ETF's commitment to sustainability but also outperform other US broad-based ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) indexes.
"We are thrilled with the strong performance of the US Vegan Climate ETF in 2023. Our focus on investing in companies whose activities are compatible with a vegan lifestyle and have low net negative impact on climate and the environment has not only resulted in impressive financial returns but also aligned with our values of promoting a more sustainable and ethical world," said Claire Smith, CEO of Beyond Investing.
The US Vegan Climate ETF's success in 2023 highlights the growing demand for socially responsible investments and the potential for strong financial returns from companies with strong ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) practices. As the world continues to prioritize sustainability, we believe the US Vegan Climate ETF is well-positioned to continue its impressive performance in the years to come.
For more information on the US Vegan Climate ETF and its investment approach, please visit www.veganetf.com
1,2 Dec 31 2023 Impact data courtesy of Impact Cubed IC, www.impact-cubed.com (an affiliate of Beyond Investing LLC).
The US Vegan Climate ETF (VEGN) is the world’s first cruelty-free and climate-forward exchange-traded fund. VEGN seeks to provide market-capitalization-weighted exposure to US companies that satisfy its rigorous ESG standards, limiting its largest holdings to 5% of the total portfolio. VEGN aims to exclude from consideration companies that harm animals, screening out companies that are involved in animal testing, animal-derived products, as well as animals in sports or entertainment. VEGN screens out companies involved in fossil fuels and their use in energy production and also excludes companies involved in military and defense, as well as human rights abuses. VEGN seeks to track the US Vegan Climate Index (VEGAN).
Beyond Investing is a vegan investment platform comprising Beyond Investing, a US-based registered investment advisor, Beyond Advisors, a Jersey-based research firm, Beyond Impact Advisors a Swiss-based investment advisor and Beyond Animal a Swiss-based technology company. It was founded by three experienced investment professionals who follow a vegan lifestyle: CEO Claire Smith who has 37 years’ experience working in the finance industry at UBS and Albourne Partners Limited; Lee Coates OBE, of UK consultant ESG Accord and founder of Cruelty Free Super in Australia; and Larry Abele, founder of Impact-Cubed, an FCA-regulated asset manager recognized for its leadership in ESG research and investing.
