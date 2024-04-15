Belal Hamideh Addresses the Increase of Large Truck Accidents
As Truck Accidents Increase Nationwide, Belal Hamideh Stands With Accident VictimsLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belal Hamideh, a trucking accident lawyer serving all of California, has helped clients who were injured in accidents involving trucks to receive compensation for their injuries. As truck accidents rise across the country, Belal encourages the drivers of trucks and all other vehicles on the road to be as careful as possible.
According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, in 2021, the last time truck accidents were studied, “5,904 large trucks and buses were involved in fatal crashes, an 18-percent increase from” the year before.
Additionally, “the number of large trucks involved in fatal crashes increased 18 percent, from 4,821 to 5,700 and the large truck involvement rate (large trucks involved in fatal crashes per 100 million miles traveled by large trucks) increased (by) 8 percent.”
The study found that the number of large trucks involved in injury crashes, property damage, and fatal crashes increased over that period by 11%, 25%, and 19.6%, respectively.
Belal Hamideh, in his capacity as a semi-truck accident lawyer, has represented victims who were injured in accidents involving large trucks. In truck accidents, multiple parties can be liable: truck drivers, owners, loaders, manufacturers, drivers of other vehicles, and others.
As part of constructing a case for his clients, Belal investigates who is liable for trucking accidents and brings a case against all such parties.
“As fast as 18-wheelers can go, as large as they are relative to other vehicles, truck accidents can be among the most devastating. I urge all drivers of any vehicle to operate it as safely as possible and I will continue to stand with those who have been injured in accidents,” said Belal Hamideh.
Belal also handles cases involving car accidents, motorcycle accidents, and others. Five-star rated on both Google and Avvo, he has recovered more than $100 million for his clients.
For more information about finding a tractor-trailer accident attorney, what a truck accident lawyer can do, or to make a press inquiry, contact Belal Hamideh Law at (323) 245-9995.
