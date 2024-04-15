Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashland Clear Creek Township
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit FFR
Brown Village of Fayetteville
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020		 Financial Audit
Butler Southwest Regional Water District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Community Improvement Corporation of Hamilton
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Clark Northeastern Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Tremont City
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Clermont Clermont County
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OPERS Examination
Clinton Clinton County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Clinton County Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Clinton Massie Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Columbiana Columbiana County
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OPERS Examination
Cuyahoga Coventry Village Special Improvement District of Cleveland Heights
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Defiance Ayersville Water and Sewer District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Erie Huron Erie School Employee Association
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin City of Columbus
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 OP&F Examination
Clinton-Grandview Heights Joint Economic Development Zone
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Central Ohio Interoperable Radio System
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Walnut Grove and Flint Union Cemeteries
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Gallia Clay Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Greene Yellow Springs Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Hamilton City of the Village of Indian Hill
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OPERS Examination
Village of Silverton
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Harrison
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 OP&F Examination
Elevated Excellence Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Sharonville
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OPERS Examination
Huron Huron County
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OPERS Examination
City of Willard
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Jackson Coal Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Lake City of Mentor-on-the-Lake
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 OP&F Examination
Lakeland Community College
4/11/2024 TO 4/11/2024		 Performance Audit
ViaQuest Healthcare Central LLC, dba VHC - Woodside
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Licking City of Pataskala
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 OP&F Examination
Greater Licking County Convention and Visitors Bureau dba Explore Licking County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Lorain City of Lorain-Elyria Township Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Lucas Ohio Virtual Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Autism Model School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Autism Academy of Learning
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Glass City Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Madison London Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Jefferson Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Tolles Career & Technical Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Buckeye Community School - London
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Western Reserve Transit Authority
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OPERS Examination
Marion Buckeye Community School - Marion
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of New Bloomington
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Mercer Parkway Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Miami Edison State Community College
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OPERS Examination
Miami County Educational Service Center
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery City of Trotwood
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 OP&F Examination
City of Vandalia
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 OP&F Examination
Morgan Morgan Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Pickaway Pickaway County District Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Westfall Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Portage Maple Grove Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Putnam Kalida Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Putnam County Schools Insurance Group
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Richland Area 10 Workforce Investment Board
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit City of Tallmadge
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OPERS Examination
Bath Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit FFR
Trumbull City of Warren
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OP&F Examination
Wood Bowling Green State University
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OPERS Examination
Wyandot Dorcas Carey Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

