Audit Advisory for Tuesday, April 16, 2024
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashland
|Clear Creek Township
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Brown
|Village of Fayetteville
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|Financial Audit
|Butler
|Southwest Regional Water District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Community Improvement Corporation of Hamilton
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Clark
|Northeastern Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Tremont City
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Clermont
|Clermont County
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|OPERS Examination
|Clinton
|Clinton County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clinton County Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Clinton Massie Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Columbiana
|Columbiana County
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|OPERS Examination
|Cuyahoga
|Coventry Village Special Improvement District of Cleveland Heights
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Defiance
|Ayersville Water and Sewer District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Erie
|Huron Erie School Employee Association
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|City of Columbus
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|OP&F Examination
|Clinton-Grandview Heights Joint Economic Development Zone
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Central Ohio Interoperable Radio System
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Walnut Grove and Flint Union Cemeteries
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Gallia
|Clay Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Greene
|Yellow Springs Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton
|City of the Village of Indian Hill
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|OPERS Examination
|Village of Silverton
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Harrison
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|OP&F Examination
|Elevated Excellence Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Sharonville
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|OPERS Examination
|Huron
|Huron County
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|OPERS Examination
|City of Willard
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Jackson
|Coal Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Lake
|City of Mentor-on-the-Lake
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|OP&F Examination
|Lakeland Community College
4/11/2024 TO 4/11/2024
|Performance Audit
|ViaQuest Healthcare Central LLC, dba VHC - Woodside
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Licking
|City of Pataskala
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|OP&F Examination
|Greater Licking County Convention and Visitors Bureau dba Explore Licking County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Lorain
|City of Lorain-Elyria Township Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Lucas
|Ohio Virtual Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Autism Model School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Autism Academy of Learning
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Glass City Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Madison
|London Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jefferson Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tolles Career & Technical Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Buckeye Community School - London
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Western Reserve Transit Authority
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|OPERS Examination
|Marion
|Buckeye Community School - Marion
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of New Bloomington
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Mercer
|Parkway Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Miami
|Edison State Community College
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|OPERS Examination
|Miami County Educational Service Center
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|City of Trotwood
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|OP&F Examination
|City of Vandalia
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|OP&F Examination
|Morgan
|Morgan Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Pickaway
|Pickaway County District Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Westfall Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Portage
|Maple Grove Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Putnam
|Kalida Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Putnam County Schools Insurance Group
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Richland
|Area 10 Workforce Investment Board
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|City of Tallmadge
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|OPERS Examination
|Bath Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Trumbull
|City of Warren
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|OP&F Examination
|Wood
|Bowling Green State University
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|OPERS Examination
|Wyandot
|Dorcas Carey Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA