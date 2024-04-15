TutorABC’s Innovation Shines In Five 2024 EdTech Award Categories
TutorABC, the world’s leading online education platform, has been named a finalist in five categories of the prestigious 2024 EdTech Awards. It is the only online language education institution in Taiwan to receive five nominations, solidifying its position as one of the most nominated and successful Ed-Tech companies in Asia.
The company’s innovative AI Technology, Corporate Training Solutions, and Test Prep Programs have been recognized for their excellence and impact in the education industry. This recognition is a testament to TutorABC’s commitment to providing high-quality and personalized education solutions to learners around the world.
Additionally, TutorABC’s Co-Chairmen, Rodney Miles and Sam Yang, have also been honored as finalists in the Visionary and Global Leadership categories of the EdTech Leadership Awards. Both have been instrumental in driving the New TutorABC’s growth and success, and their leadership has been crucial in shaping the company’s vision and success.
Since 2010, the EdTech Awards is a prestigious US-based program that honors leaders who use technology to transform education and improve learning globally.
Sam Yang, Co-Chairman and CEO of TutorABC, expressed, “It is a tremendous honor and achievement to be recognized as finalists in multiple categories of the 2024 EdTech Awards. This is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication to providing innovative education solutions to our learners.”
Rodney Miles, Co-Chairman of TutorABC, added, “We extend our gratitude to all our TutorABC team members for their contributions. Language not only connects people to the world, but also enhances happiness and quality of life. With this in mind, TutorABC remains steadfast in fostering innovation, optimizing platforms, and delivering superior course content to all learners worldwide.”
TutorABC's five nominations include:
EdTech Cool Tool Awards
• Artificial Intelligence (AI Solutions)
TutorABC utilizes 19 patented AI and big data technologies to precisely match the best teachers, students, and materials to provide the most personalized learning experiences. Over the past 20 years, it is considered as the benchmark for all education platforms around the world.
• Corporate Training Solutions
TutorABC's corporate training program offers highly customized learning content tailored to the needs of various industries and companies. It helps corporate learners acquire the English communication skills required in the international workplace. Global companies such as Google, Apple, Yamaha, PWC, Deloitte, Citibank, Shiseido, AWS, Micron, Earth Corporation Japan, and many others are among its partners.
• Test Prep Solutions
TutorABC provides the highest-quality test preparation courses for exams such as IELTS, TOEIC, and the General English Proficiency Test (GEPT). These courses utilize internationally recognized materials from Cambridge, Barron’s, and TutorABC’s own curriculum development team to help ensure maximum success.
EdTech Leadership Awards
• Visionary: Rodney Miles, Co-Chairman of TutorABC
• Global Leader: Samuel Yang, Co-Chairman and CEO of TutorABC
Looking ahead to 2024, TutorABC is committed to further revolutionizing the education landscape through technology, with plans to introduce a comprehensive range of new AI courses tailored for English and Chinese learners. With its innovative solutions and dedicated team, TutorABC is poised to continue making a positive impact on learners worldwide.
To learn more about TutorABC, please visit: https://www.tutorabc.com/site/en-us
ABOUT TutorABC
TutorABC is the world’s leading online language platform for learning English and Chinese, offering exam preparation courses, study abroad consulting services, and industry specific language programs to students, schools, companies, and government organizations throughout the world.
TutorABC’s teachers are fully qualified and experienced, and partners with global brands like Disney, Oxford, Cambridge, Barron’s, Kaplan, and over 400 universities in the UK, USA, Canada, and Australia. Since 2004, TutorABC has been trusted by over 100 million students and 30,000 teachers, in over 100 countries.
ABOUT EDTECH DIGEST AND THE EDTECH AWARDS
EdTech Digest, a leading source of innovative tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning. It annually recognizes the best individuals, products, and groups in the field of education technology with The EdTech Awards. Honorees in the Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter categories span across K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors.
