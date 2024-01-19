TutorABC's professional Global Teaching Department is dedicated to teacher recruitment, training, and curriculum development. Brainstorming sessions are frequently employed to enhance the quality of courses. Michael Hsieh, the Head of the Global Teaching Department at TutorABC (right); Directors of Studies, Phillo Van der Hoogt (left) and Steven Selley (center). TutorABC launches exciting new Cambridge Business English Course with TOEIC.

TutorABC announces the launch of Cambridge Business English course with TOEIC which will revolutionize the way students learn English for business purposes.

This program is designed to improve your Business English and deliver real results. Our team has worked with Cambridge to design a course that provides the highest quality Business English education.” — Michael Hsieh, the Head of the Global Teaching Department at TutorABC.