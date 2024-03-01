TutorABC Partners with ETS to Launch Speech Rater® Plus for English Learning and Exam Preparation
TutorABC is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with ETS, the world’s largest education testing and assessment organization.
This groundbreaking technology will not only enhance our language instruction services, but also empower learners to reach their language goals faster and more effectively
TutorABC, a global leader in online English language education, is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with ETS (Educational Testing Service), the world’s largest education testing and assessment organization. ETS was founded in 1947 and administers the TOEIC, TOEFL, and GRE examinations in more than 180 countries and at over 9,000 locations worldwide.
By integrating ETS's unrivaled expertise in language assessment and testing, with TutorABC's patented online teaching platform, we have created a groundbreaking new tool that leverages the newest AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP) technologies to provide personalized, real-time feedback on a student’s spoken language skills. This new service is called TutorABC's Speech Rater® Plus.
“We have spent the past 16 months working with ETS to integrate the world's newest and most advanced AI and Natural Language Processing technologies into the TutorABC platform. This groundbreaking technology will not only enhance our language instruction services, but also empower learners to reach their language goals faster and more effectively,” said Jim Zhong TutorABC's Head of Research and Development.
Key features of TutorABC's Speech Rater® Plus
Accurate Assessment:
TutorABC's Speech Rater® Plus uses advanced AI algorithms to evaluate each learner's pronunciation, fluency, intonation, grammatical accuracy, and other key data points. This will provide students with precise feedback to help improve their spoken language skills.
Personalized Learning:
The system adapts to each learner's unique needs, offering tailored exercises and recommendations based on their performance -- providing a truly customized learning experience.
Real-Time Feedback:
Students can practice and receive immediate feedback, enabling them to identify and address areas of improvement as they speak, enhancing their confidence, proficiency, and progress.
Continuous Progress Tracking:
TutorABC's Speech Rater® Plus records and tracks each learner's progress over time, helping them set achievable goals and to track their advancement.
Real Exam Simulations:
TutorABC's Speech Rater® Plus technology is the same service that is used in the TOEFL iBT® test, which is used by over 11,500 universities in over 160 countries worldwide. This new service can be easily adapted to help prepare for the GEPT, IELTS, and TOEIC tests too.
Enhancing Language Skills Globally – TutorABC and ETS’s Language Solution
TutorABC is combining its vast network of expert language instructors, and high quality content from Oxford, Cambridge, and Barron's, with ETS's English testing expertise. The goal is to help make language learning more accessible and effective for individuals across the globe.
“We are constantly developing new technologies and methodologies to not only enhance our language instruction services, but to also empower our learners to reach their language goals faster and more effectively,” said Samuel Yang, TutorABC's Co-Chairman and CEO.
The introduction of TutorABC's Speech Rater® Plus marks a significant step in TutorABC's ongoing journey of innovation and technology platform development. Both TutorABC and ETS are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of Natural Language Processing (NLP) and AI-driven approaches in to further advance language education and assessment.
TutorABC Official Website: https://www.tutorabc.com/site/en-us
About TutorABC:
TutorABC is the world’s leading online language platform for learning English and Chinese. TutorABC offers exam preparation courses, study abroad consulting services, and industry specific language programs to students, schools, companies, and government organizations throughout the world.
TutorABC’s teachers are fully qualified and experienced, and it partnerships with global brands like Disney, Oxford, Cambridge, Barron’s, Kaplan, and over 400 universities in the UK, USA, Canada, and Australia.
Since 2004, TutorABC has been trusted by over 100 million students and 30,000 teachers, in over 100 countries, for learning English and Chinese.
About ETS:
Educational Testing Service (ETS) is a nonprofit organization that advances quality and equity in education worldwide. ETS develops, administers, and scores more than 50 million tests annually—including the TOEFL® and TOEIC® tests—to help individuals, educational institutions, and government agencies in more than 180 countries.
