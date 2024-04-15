Aliens Landing on Michigan Avenue This Summer
New Out of this World Attraction to Open in Chicago June 7; Area 51 Encounter Examines History and Fascination with UFOs and Extraterrestrial Life
We couldn't be more excited to share this unforgettable experience with the people of Chicago for the first time ever.”OUTER SPACE, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than two-thirds of Americans believe intelligent lifeforms exist and that percentage is about to increase in Chicago when close encounters of the fun kind come to the heart of the city this summer. Area 51 Encounter (www.area51encounter.com) debuts June 7 on the first floor of 875 North Michigan Avenue (the former John Hancock Center) in Chicago and will welcome fans of everything outer space, ufologists, skeptics and families to an all-encompassing immersive exhibition where even star people feel at home, and leaves them questioning what’s real and what is science fiction.
— says Brian Bouquet, President of The Event Agency, Inc.
More than just an exhibit and as entertaining as it is immersive, Area 51 Encounter is designed to pique the interest and curiosities of earthlings of all ages, if they aren’t abducted first (the attraction includes a simulation of an alien abduction). Guests will grab their boarding passes and launch themselves into seven galleries, bringing them face-to-face with original and reproduced alien artifacts while they explore everything from fastwalkers to foo fighters, modern-day sightings, military involvement, life on an alien spacecraft, and pop culture's fascination with extraterrestrial life. The journey continues with interactive elements including video and audio recordings of famous sightings, a 3D short film, alien hunt laser shooting game and discover new worlds with a fascinating deep dive into the James Webb Space Telescope. There is also a virtual reality moon explorer for the younger lifeforms in attendance.
“We couldn't be more excited to share this unforgettable experience with the people of Chicago for the first time ever,” says Brian Bouquet, President of The Event Agency, Inc. (the attraction’s producers). “In a world where the possibility of life beyond Earth is becoming more plausible thanks to recent revelations of classified U.S. government files on UFO sightings and human-alien contact, Area 51 Encounter offers an unparalleled in-person experience that will ignite your curiosity and spark discussions about our place in the universe.”
Area 51 Encounter is located on the first floor of 875 North Michigan Avenue. Tickets are on sale now and are $27 for adults and $22 for children (children three and under are free). All presale tickets are $20 and are available today, April 12, only.
Area 51 Encounter’s hours of operation include Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (last ticket is sold one hour prior to close).
For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit www.area51encounter.com and follow @area51encounter on Instagram and Facebook.
Dan Grody
Tellem Grody PR
email us here