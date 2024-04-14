MPD Searching for Armed Carjacking Suspects

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects in a Northeast carjacking.

On Thursday, April 12, 2024, at 8:50 p.m., the suspects were passengers in the victim’s rideshare vehicle in the 600 block of 9th Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim exit the vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24055066