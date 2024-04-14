MPD Arrests Two Suspects in a Northwest Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce the arrests of two suspects involved in a robbery that occurred on Friday, April 12, 2024.

At approximately 3:38 p.m., the victims were walking in the 1800 block of 11th Street, Northwest, when a vehicle approached them. Four suspects exited the vehicle and demanded the victims’ property. The suspects assaulted the victims and took their property then fled the scene.

On Friday, April 12, 2024, 23-year-old Corey Johnson and a 15-year-old juvenile male, both of Northwest, DC, were arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

The additional suspects were captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos below:

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24054890