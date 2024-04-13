‘Step into History: Join Us for A Night at the Museum’

This is a press release from the Clarke Historical Museum:

The Clarke Historical Museum invites you to embrace the allure of times past at its inaugural “A Night at the Museum.” A unique costume gala with an immersive cultural experience and a live-streaming digital fundraiser. Mark your calendars for a memorable evening of interacting with and contributing to the preservation of local history and supporting the museum’s mission.

Save the Dates:

April 25th: Online Auction Opens

May 3rd, 5 p.m.: Live Stream Programming Begins

May 3rd, 6-9 p.m.: “A Night At The Museum” Costume Gala

Location: Clarke Historical Museum, 240 E Street, Eureka, CA

The Purpose:

Proceeds from this gala will support the museum’s 2024 initiatives for Nealis Hall, the museum’s Native American wing. Your generous contributions will fund projects including commissioning a stunning hand-carved door by esteemed Karuk/Yurok artist Alme Alle, finalizing the transfer of ownership of Nealis Hall from the City of Eureka, and ensuring the preservation of the museum’s collections for generations to come.

The Experience:

– Interact with live historical characters coordinated by local historian Lynette Mullen.

– Live demonstrations of indigenous crafts produced by Shirley Laos of Trinidad Rancheria.

– Regalia Dress Walk narrated by Rachel Sundberg of Trinidad Rancheria.

– String Quartet coordinated by local classical music maven Julie Fulkerson.

– Canapes by Brett Shuler Fine Catering.

– Cocktails reflecting the spirit of different times past.

Online Engagement:

The event will be live-streamed online, allowing a broad audience to engage with live interviews and entertainment while bidding on Humboldt experiences in the online auction from the comfort of their homes.

Tickets are available on the Clarke Museum website now at www.clarkemuseum.org/a-night-at-the-museum/,

and auction items can be perused here https://fundraiser.support/clarke-museum-night-at-the-museum-auction.

To explore sponsorship and donation opportunities, contact Marketing and Events Coordinator, Lelehnia DuBois, at 707-443-1947 or [email protected].

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable evening. Reserve your tickets, sponsor, or donate today and help preserve the legacy of Nealis Hall for future generations.

Join us as we write the next chapter on the history of Clarke Historical Museum.