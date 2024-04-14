14 April 2024

Turkmenistan and USA held annual turkmen-american political consultations

On April 14, 2024, the next round of annual political consultations between Turkmenistan and the United States took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan. During the negotiations, the Turkmen delegation was led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the US delegation was led by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs John Pommersheim.

At the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of turkmen-american relations, and also exchanged views on current issues on the international agenda. The parties also discussed issues of regional and global security. Along with political issues, trade and economic ties, ecology, culture, education and humanitarian issues were noted among the priority areas of bilateral cooperation. Along with this, the importance of holding monthly meetings at the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan and the approval of the road map in the field of education was noted. The importance of the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of education was also stated, confirming the commitment of Turkmenistan and the United States to cultural and educational programs within the framework of key aspects of bilateral relations. The meeting participants also confirmed their support for the C5+1 multilateral diplomatic platform.

During the negotiations, the parties emphasized that solving environmental problems is an important factor in sustainable socio-economic development. In this area, the American side welcomed Turkmenistan's accession to the Global Methane Commitment.

The parties agreed that the establishment of inter-parliamentary cooperation will make it possible to maintain contacts and develop coordinated approaches to resolving pressing issues.

At the end of the meeting, the parties noted that annual bilateral consultations are a positively proven platform for further strengthening the Turkmen-American partnership.