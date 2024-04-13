Governor Abbott Advocates For Adoption With His Family’s Story At CHOSEN Conference In Plano

TEXAS, April 13 - April 13, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Abbott today participated in a fireside chat to bring attention to Texas' efforts to increase adoption and foster care resources across the state to help children find their forever families at the CHOSEN Conference in Plano.

"When I think about all of the decisions I have made as Governor, Attorney General, and in other roles I've had in my life, without a doubt, the best decision I have ever made was to adopt a child," said Governor Abbott. "I wouldn't trade it for anything in this entire world. To every family who is interested in adopting a child: once you get past the uncertainty and make a decision, dive deeply into it, give it your heart and soul. There's a cliche that what you put into something is what you get out of it, and that is true for being a parent. I had my mind made up when we adopted Audrey and when I held her for the first time. She became my top priority, and I was going to devote my life to loving her and raising her to make sure she could have the best life. What I got in return was not only a loving daughter but experiences I could have never had with anything else in my life. If you're thinking about adopting or fostering a child, go for it and never look back, and you will experience unparalleled joys in your life."

During the fireside chat, the Governor highlighted the countless resources from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services that are available to Texas families who are interested in adopting or fostering a child, including the Texas Child-Centered Care System, Rainbow Rooms, and Heart Galleries of Texas—a project championed by First Lady Cecilia Abbott. Governor Abbott also celebrated the blessing of adoption and reflected on the profound impact it has had on both himself and the First Lady as adoptive parents to their daughter, Audrey, with a slideshow of photos of their family through the years.

The Governor was joined at the conference by Prestonwood Baptist Church Senior Pastor Jack Graham and other adoption and foster care advocates.

Learn more about the CHOSEN Conference.