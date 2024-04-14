St. Johnsbury Barracks / Arrest on Warrant (x4)

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4002771

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel and Trooper Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 4/13/2024 at approximately 1500 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Whitelaw Road, Ryegate, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant (x4)

ACCUSED: Timothy Kearney

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were searching for a wanted person. Information was provided to indicate Timothy Kearney (32) of Newbury was at a private residence located on Whitelaw Road in the town of Ryegate, Vermont. Kearney had 4 active warrants for his arrest to include charges of:

-False Information to a Police Officer

-Driving with License Suspended (Criminal)

-Reckless Endangerment x 2

-Disorderly Conduct

-Unlawful Trespassing

-Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order x 2

-Violation of Conditions of Release x 2

-Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

Kearney was taken into custody, without incident, and transported to the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/15/2024

COURT: Orange County

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1,500

MUG SHOT: Not available

