St. Johnsbury Barracks / Arrest on Warrant (x4)
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4002771
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel and Trooper Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 4/13/2024 at approximately 1500 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Whitelaw Road, Ryegate, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant (x4)
ACCUSED: Timothy Kearney
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were searching for a wanted person. Information was provided to indicate Timothy Kearney (32) of Newbury was at a private residence located on Whitelaw Road in the town of Ryegate, Vermont. Kearney had 4 active warrants for his arrest to include charges of:
-False Information to a Police Officer
-Driving with License Suspended (Criminal)
-Reckless Endangerment x 2
-Disorderly Conduct
-Unlawful Trespassing
-Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order x 2
-Violation of Conditions of Release x 2
-Aggravated Disorderly Conduct
Kearney was taken into custody, without incident, and transported to the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/15/2024
COURT: Orange County
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1,500
MUG SHOT: Not available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.