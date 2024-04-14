Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Arrest on Warrant (x4)

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4002771

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel and Trooper Johnson                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 4/13/2024 at approximately 1500 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Whitelaw Road, Ryegate, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant (x4)

 

ACCUSED: Timothy Kearney                                             

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were searching for a wanted person.  Information was provided to indicate Timothy Kearney (32) of Newbury was at a private residence located on Whitelaw Road in the town of Ryegate, Vermont.  Kearney had 4 active warrants for his arrest to include charges of:

 

-False Information to a Police Officer

-Driving with License Suspended (Criminal)

-Reckless Endangerment x 2

-Disorderly Conduct

-Unlawful Trespassing

-Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order x 2

-Violation of Conditions of Release x 2

-Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

 

Kearney was taken into custody, without incident, and transported to the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/15/2024           

COURT: Orange County

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility     

BAIL: $1,500

MUG SHOT: Not available

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

