“Space for Art” Film Official Selection at The Beverly Hills Film Festival & West Coast Premiere
Our Space for Art team is so grateful for this beautiful film that shares the story of our space, art, and healing mission..."”BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beverly Hills Film Festival, which will be held from May 1-5 2024, has officially selected the film “Space for Art” for its 2024 festival. “Space for Art” will be playing Saturday May 4th at 1:30 pm at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, 6801 Hollywood Blvd. Hollywood, California. May 4th is also considered “Star Wars” Day (“May the 4th be with you!”)
— Astronaut Nicole Stott
“Space for Art” is an extraordinary documentary film on the power of hope, courage, and healing. Featuring astronaut and artist Nicole Stott, the film follows her on perhaps her most important mission of uniting a planetary community of children through the awe and wonder of space exploration and the healing power of art. Meet the Space for Art team who bring this mission to life, and some of the young children who are wise beyond their years.
With gratitude, astronaut Nicole Stott says “Our Space for Art team is so grateful for this beautiful film that shares the story of our space, art, and healing mission – and most importantly shines a light on the incredible strength and inspiration of the children and their families who create the artwork that comes together in such a meaningful way.”
“Space for Art” had its east coast premiere at the Atlanta Docufest winning “Audience Choice Documentary Short” award. The film is also an Official Selection at Toronto Documentary Feature & Short Film Festival; an Official Selection and Award Winner at the Independent Shorts Awards; an Official Selection at the IndieX Film Fest - Los Angeles; an Official Selection and Award Winner, “Exceptional Merit,” “Documentaries Without Borders International Film Festival,” - Human Spirit; an Official Selection, Toronto Art Film Spirit Awards; a finalist in the Canada Shorts: Canadian & International Short Film Festival; a finalist at the Raw Science Film Festival; a semi-finalist at the Miami Short Film Festival; and an Official Selection Indie Short Festival - Los Angeles International Short Film Festival.
More on the Film at:
https://www.spaceforartfoundation.org/space-for-art-film
About The Space For Art Foundation
The Space for Art Foundation has the vision for a world where children experiencing life’s challenges are inspired to imagine and create a positive future for themselves. A future that transcends those challenges and is brought to life through space and art and an understanding of their role as crewmates here on Spaceship Earth. The Space for Art Foundation is on a mission of Space, Art, & Healing ~ Uniting a Planetary Community of Children through the Awe and Wonder of Space Exploration and the Healing Power of Art.
@spaceforartfoundation
https://www.spaceforartfoundation.org/
About the Beverly Hills Film Festival
The International Beverly Hills Film Festival® (BHFF) was founded in 2001 by award-winning filmmaker, producer and philanthropist Nino Simone, who serves as festival director. It has been called, “One of the most exclusive festivals in the world” (KTLA-TV News). The annual event showcases and promotes emerging filmmakers to the entertainment industry, and according to press, industry professionals, and attendees alike, it has emerged over the past 23 years as one of the top film festivals in Los Angeles and globally. Designed to bridge the best of new global cinema and the renowned community of Beverly Hills with the heart of Hollywood, the festival hosts world-class Premieres, networking events, and industry panel discussions and seminars. The annual five-day celebration features over 40,000 attendees, VIP guests from around the world, including esteemed industry executives and top celebrities, who gather to celebrate impactful cinematic art, powerful storytelling, and the camaraderie of the entertainment business. The festival awards films in competition, with the top honor being the Golden Palm Award, and it also bestows its BHFF honors.
https://beverlyhillsfilmfestival.com/
https://beverlyhillsfilmfestival.com/wp-content/uploads/2024-Beverly-Hills-Film-Festival-Schedule.pdf?_se=am9uLmhvdXNob2xkZXJAZ21haWwuY29t&utm_campaign=24_ScheduleUpdated_101_Filmmakers&utm_medium=email&utm_source=brevo
About ILC Dover
Since the Apollo Moon landing days, ILC Dover has been the primary supplier of spacesuits for NASA. They are pushing the boundaries of possibility and protecting the lives of astronauts performing the most daring missions in space ~ they are the leaders in protective aerospace solutions. Not only is ILC Dover THE spacesuit company, they have also been generous partners to the Space for Art Foundation since our very beginning; volunteering their time and talent to quilt together the first art spacesuit, HOPE, from artwork created by children in one US hospital. Without hesitation, the team at ILC Dover has moved forward hand-in-hand with the Space for Art Foundation, having now quilted together five art spacesuits with pieces of artwork from children in hospitals, refugee centers, orphanages, & schools in all 192 countries on the planet.
@ilcdover.astrospace
https://www.ilcdover.com/aerospace/
