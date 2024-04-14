Predictiva and Automated Trading Forge Partnership to Revolutionize Saudi Stock Market with AI Technology

Predictiva and Automated Trading teams A new partnership and open opportunites in Saudi Arabia Signing the Agreement

Predictiva and Automated Trading partner to harness AI for Saudi Stock Market trading innovation.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Predictiva, a trailblazer in autonomous trading platforms, is excited to announce a landmark partnership with Automated Trading Company, a leading Saudi Arabian provider of trading solutions for investment managers and financial traders. This strategic collaboration was officially sealed at the prestigious event, #leap24, in the esteemed presence of His Excellency Eng. Mohammed bin Nasser Al-Jasser and Mr Peter Ashby, Director of Trade & Investment, Saudi Arabia, and Deputy Trade Commissioner for MEAP, Department for International Trade.

The alliance signifies a pivotal moment for both entities as Automated Trading Company embraces Predictiva’s flagship solution, Investiva, aiming to transform the landscape of the Saudi Stock Market with cutting-edge AI-driven capabilities. This partnership not only marks Predictiva's ambitious foray into the Middle Eastern market but also underlines a mutual commitment to pioneering the future of trading in the region.

Ashraf Attia, CEO of Predictiva, expressed his enthusiasm for the venture, stating, "Our partnership with Automated Trading Company is more than a collaboration; it's a leap towards redefining the trading ecosystem in the Middle East. Investiva is set to become a game-changer in the Saudi market, offering unprecedented AI-powered opportunities for growth. We are thrilled to embark on this journey, fueled by shared visions of innovation, excellence, and a deep commitment to empowering traders with sophisticated technologies."

Dr Ibraheem Alhudaithi, CEO of Automated Trading, also shared his optimism about the collaboration, noting, "Predictiva is distinguished by its development of advanced Artificial Intelligence models and its global vision from the outset, making it an ideal partner that aligns with our ambitions and reinforces our shared values of innovation and excellence."

This strategic move is poised to unlock a myriad of opportunities within the Saudi Stock Market, offering a fresh perspective and innovative solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of the local market. By democratizing access to advanced AI trading tools, Predictiva and Automated Trading are setting a new standard for financial trading in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

The companies extend their deepest gratitude to all parties involved, especially to the dedicated teams at Predictiva and Automated Trading, whose tireless efforts and dedication have made this partnership possible. As Predictiva and Automated Trading join forces, they look forward to a future filled with innovation, growth, and success in the Saudi Arabian market and beyond.

About Predictiva

Predictiva is at the forefront of developing autonomous trading solutions powered by sophisticated artificial intelligence technologies. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Predictiva aims to democratize trading, offering advanced tools and insights to traders worldwide.

About Automated Trading Company

Automated Trading Company is a leader in the Saudi Arabian trading industry, renowned for its adoption of cutting-edge technologies to enhance trading strategies and outcomes. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Automated Trading is dedicated to advancing the trading sector in the region.

