Fintech Startup Predictiva Shortlisted for Three StartUp Awards

Fintech Startup of The Year Global Startup of The Year Edinburgh Startup of The Year

Predictiva, an innovative fintech with offices in Edinburgh and Leicester, has been named a finalist ahead of the Scottish Final of the StartUp Awards.

UNITED KINGDOM, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The StartUp Awards has been launched to recognise the booming startup scene across the UK, which has accelerated since the 2019 pandemic. Over 800,000 new businesses have been founded in the UK since 2021, a 4.3% increase from the year before.

A record number of businesses applied to this year’s StartUp Awards, with 1,100 firms shortlisted across ten UK nations and regions. The contribution of these firms - all of which were started in the last three years - is significant, having created over 5,000 new jobs since they were established and generating annual sales of £584 million.

Predictiva is an innovative fintech startup using AI and state-of-the-art Deep Reinforcement Learning algorithms for financial analysis and fully autonomous trading. Founded in 2020 by Ashraf Attia and Maysara Hammouda, the business has been nominated for three StartUp of the Year Awards, Fintech Startup of The Year, Global Startup of The Year, and Edinburgh Startup of The Year.

Maysara Hammouda, Co-founder and CTO of Predictiva said: “Since founding the business, Ashraf and I have been wholly focused on developing and launching financial investment solutions using novel AI and ML techniques, with the scale and flexible capabilities to address global automated trading opportunities, and handle complex regulatory frameworks.”

Ashraf Attia, Co-founder and CEO of Predictiva, added: “We’ve built a very skilled team of specialists and brought two solutions to market, the second of which, Cryptiva has just commercially launched. The Predictiva team are thrilled to have been shortlisted as a finalist for three different awards in this programme, and we are both humbled and proud to be recognised by such a respected team of backers.”

Supported nationally by Starling Bank, British Business Bank, BT, Creative Ideaz, GS1 UK, Jeeves, Join Talent, ScoreApp and The Purposeful Project, the programme will celebrate the achievements of the amazing individuals who have turned an idea into an opportunity and taken the risk to launch a new product or service.

The cohort of finalists will be considered for the regional prizes by a panel of seasoned judges with experience founding or supporting entrepreneurial ventures.

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, the creator of the StartUp Awards, said:

“Startup businesses are the lifeblood of any economy, being responsible for new jobs, innovation and supporting communities in every nation and region across the UK. All of the finalists this year represent the best entrepreneurs who have spotted an opportunity and, through their sheer hard work, talent and perseverance, have created an amazing new business that is creating real impact in its sector.”

The StartUp Awards was created in collaboration with the team behind the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, one of the most successful awards programmes in the UK. The StartUp Awards are running for the second year after launching in 2022.

About Predictiva

At Predictiva, we are determined to solve the most challenging optimisation dilemmas in the financial markets, to deliver predictable profits while minimising risks. Using state-of-the-art Deep Reinforcement Learning algorithms, we use AI to redefine Financial Intelligence and make advanced AI available to everyone.

Key Predictiva Milestones

- Predictiva’s first funding round resulted in a $360K investment from 7 Angel Investors.

- Featured in The Next Web (TNW) as one of the top 50 data-driven startups in Europe.

- Won the IBM Best Machine Learning Project Award at the University of Edinburgh.

- Won the Regional Award of the Tech Nation Rising Stars competition.

- Won the prestigious Innovate UK Smart Grant competition.

- Special Recognition Award by the Leicestershire Live Innovation Award

- Raised a $600K crowdfunding campaign

More information can be found at https://www.predictiva.co.uk/

Predictiva media contact: Ashraf Attia | Co-Founder & CEO | akotb@predictiva.co.uk

About the StartUp Awards

The StartUp Awards is a collaboration between the founders of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards - an established programme nationally receiving thousands of applications annually - and the Wales Startup Awards, the only regional awards currently celebrating new businesses in the UK.

The StartUp Awards will recognise the achievements of those amazing individuals who have had a great idea, spotted the opportunity and taken the risks to launch a new product or service.

Already established and thriving in Wales, the StartUp Awards is now taking the passion and drive to celebrate new business and extending across the whole of the United Kingdom.

http://www.startupawards.uk/

For more information about the StartUp Awards or to request an interview, please contact Sam at sam@paperclip-pr.co.uk or 07429 487 554 or Simon at simon@paperclip-pr.co.uk or 07894 151 206.