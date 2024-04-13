RE: I 89 s mm 70 near Bolton - One lane
Roadway is now back open
From: Gomes, Cullen via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Saturday, April 13, 2024 3:42 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: I 89 s mm 70 near Bolton - One lane
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
State Police Williston
News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification
I89 south near mile marker 70.6 will be shut down to ONE LANE for a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes, please drive carefully.
Thank you,
Cullen Gomes
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police Williston PSAP
2777 St. George RD Williston VT 05495
Phone 802.878.7111
PSAP FAX 802.878.3173