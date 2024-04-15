GLOBAL SEAFOOD ALLIANCE REPORT HIGHLIGHTS GEEKS WITHOUT FRONTIERS’ INTERNET-BASED STRATEGY FOR SUSTAINABLE FISHERIES
Field Research in Commercial Fishing Fleets Shows How Digital Solutions Can Help Address Human Rights and Biodiversity Challenges
We are committed to this sustainable biodiversity mission... we are pursuing the implementation of a blueprint that encompasses.... environmentally sustainable fishing practices.”AUSTIN , TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to forced labor and other illegal practices in the commercial fishing sector, the Global Seafood Alliance (GSA) has released a report that features a digital strategy developed by Geeks Without Frontiers for delivery of sustainable Internet to crew on fishing vessels and data-based solutions for fleet owners, regulators, and other maritime stakeholders.
— Travis Heneveld, Director of Connectivity Solutions at GWF
Entitled “Exploring Current Best Practice for Provision of Wi-Fi to Crew on Fishing Vessels at Sea”, the report draws upon research conducted in Thai and Fijian fisheries and includes perspectives from public and private sector leadership, such as Thai Union, Human Rights at Sea, Integrated Monitoring, and Geeks Without Frontiers, which revealed “cost-effective voice and data services that can be bundled and scaled” for offshore environments.
https://info.globalseafood.org/hubfs/Wi-Fi%20Report%20April%202024.pdf
The digital model described in the report was originally developed by Geeks in connection with the N50 Project, a program of more than 200 partners focused on solving global challenges with digital tools and strategies. Specifically, the GSA report references Geeks’ white paper – "A Sustainable Blueprint for the Connected Fishing Vessel" – which identifies how cost-effective voice and data services can empower fishing crews while enabling fleet owners to optimize operations, improve productivity, and comply with regulations.
https://www.geekswf.org/_files/ugd/e70605_e8a6ffebcc704a3b88155eceea4043df.pdf
GSA’s report is focused on understanding expectations and best practices regarding grievance mechanisms within the fishing industry. It highlights the need to better understand crew access to Wi-Fi at sea and encourages further exploration into how connectivity can be delivered at a regional level, with public and private sector investment, and a strong value proposition.
“Through initiatives led by the Global Seafood Alliance, we are working towards a more sustainable future for fishing practices,” said Travis Heneveld, Director of Connectivity Solutions at Geeks Without Frontiers. “We are committed to this sustainable biodiversity mission. With support from leading public and private sector organizations, we are pursuing the implementation of a blueprint that encompasses the public-policy needs of the government, the returns on investment for the private sector, the improvement of socio-economic standards for at-sea workers and their families, and environmentally sustainable fishing practices.”
https://www.geekswf.org/oceans
About Geeks Without Frontiers
Geeks Without Frontiers is an award-winning platform for global impact. A technology neutral nonprofit, Geeks’ mission is to bring the benefits of broadband connectivity – health, education, poverty reduction, gender equality, and the other United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) – to the 3 billion people who remain unconnected. For more information, please visit www.geekswf.org or on X @GeeksWF.
About the N50 Project
N50 is the Geeks Without Frontiers led initiative that is focused on the next 50% of the planet that does not fully digitally participate. The N50 partners' primary focus is to launch projects for marginalized communities using best-practice playbooks for long-term delivery of ICT solutions. N50 is an open, inclusive ecosystem that is fueling transformation in some of the world's most challenging environments. Our live 'Digital Participation' projects in the field are designed to enable communities to access the education, health, social and financial benefits that flow from affordable and sustainable digital inclusion. Your organization can make a difference! Submit a compelling project or a compelling solution and join us to help communities that are currently stranded on the edge of networks! www.n50project.org/join
Media Officer
N50 & Geeks Without Frontiers
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
The N50 Project: Bridging the Digital Divide - Progress Starts with Partnership