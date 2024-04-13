Biden Administration Unlawfully Expands Background Checks on Firearms Sales

BISMARCK — On Thursday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) announced its “Engaged in the Business” Final Rule, significantly expanding the criteria for who is considered a firearms dealer under federal law with profound implications for gun ownership. This costly, burdensome rule infringes on Second Amendment rights, while unlawfully expanding background check requirements and circumventing established exceptions for occasional firearm sellers.

U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) issued the following statement regarding the Biden administration’s unconstitutional rule:

“Instead of respecting the right to bear arms, the Biden administration’s overbearing rule unlawfully subjects occasional sellers to the same rules as large-scale, professional firearms dealers. This is an affront to the Second Amendment, a threat to individual liberties, and a manifestation of a broader agenda to disarm America. It needs to stop.”

To justify its decision of the 466-page regulation, the Biden administration has relied on the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act of 2022 (BSCA), which does not contain provisions allowing for the implementation of such an expansive redefinition of who is considered “engaged in the business” of selling firearms. Upon implementation, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) anticipates approximately 23,000 unlicensed firearms dealers will be affected by the administration’s latest regulation.

According to the DOJ, the Final Rule will go into effect 30 days after the date of publication in the Federal Register.