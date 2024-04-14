Stan and Donna Fitzgerald of Acworth Georgia release their film Border Invasion an American Crisis into DVD distribution
Georgia's Donna Fitzgerald, who produced the documentary, have issued the film Border Invasion an American Crisis on DVD , for distribution by Amazon and Ebay.
People think DVD's are a dying industry. The industry is not anywhere close to over. Streaming doesn't appeal to collectors who want to shelf a product. ”ACWORTH, GEORGIA, USA , April 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the press room of L-Strategies
— Donna Fitzgerald film producer
Stan and Donna Fitzgerald have been in the retail end of the movie industry since 1999 and are now getting involved with documentary film making. The couple are some of Georgia's most high profile conservative grassroots activists so their first two films are geared for the conservative consumer in line with their personal values.
In October of 2023 the couple produced "The Fall of Deceit" with director Frank X Panico which had a theme of pushing back on Government overreach. The documentary stars General Flynn with Laura Loomer , Roger Stone , Admiral Charles Kubic , Vernon Jones , Congressman Jody Hice , Jeffrey Clark , John Solomon , John Nantz , Robert Jeffress and Mallory Staples. The Fitzgerald's found the subject personal as they state they themselves are victims of political persecution. https://www.accesswire.com/768181/forthcoming-documentary-film-the-fall-of-deceit-will-cover-government-overreach-and-persecution-of-christians-in-america
The Fall of Deceit premiered in Atlanta Georgia and is now available on DVD through Amazon on Ebay.
https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/668557712/the-fall-of-deceit-a-film-by-frank-x-panico-with-donna-stan-fitzgerald-premiered-in-atlanta-georgia-by-legacy-pac/
The power couples most current Film "Border Invasion an American Crisis" Features General Flynn, Victor Avila, Jody Hice , Admiral Chuck Kubic , Marziyeh Amirizadeh with Special Appearances: Sandy Smith , Carl Boyanton, Randy Clark , Gary M. Brugman, Chad Caton, Jim Bennett, Tiffany Savage aka Politically Savvy.
Newsmax covered the film on March 15th 2024 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ge_4LNuetw
Veterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump former President Stan Fitzgerald took on the role of director in the newly released documentary film Border Invasion an American Crisis. The film gives the perspective of looking at the crisis through the eyes of former federal ICE agent Victor Avila and will take the viewer on a boots on the ground up close gritty tour of what is really happening at our southern border.
The film premiered in Fayette Georgia to a full house on March 9th 2024. Featured speakers prior to rolling the film were VFAF national spokesman Admiral Kubic a former Trump foreign policy advisor , Jared Craig Legacy PAC President and film producer , and Jim Bennett former police officer who appeared in the film on site in Texas- https://www.8newsnow.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/696710722/border-invasion-an-american-crisis-by-director-stan-fitzgerald-premiered-in-ga-march-9th-2024-and-is-now-streaming/
The film can be streamed at https://stan-fitzgerald.vhx.tv/ , the DVD's can be ordered on Amazon or Ebay.
The Fitzgerald's have a third film planned, with much content in the can , but are yet to announce a firm release date.
