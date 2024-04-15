Forbes School of Business and Technology® professor at UAGC wins International Teaching Excellence Award
Through hands-on learning experiences, innovative teaching approaches, and active engagement in accounting research, Havens has fostered an environment of excellence and high achievement.”CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assistant Professor Brandy Havens of the Forbes School of Business and Technology® at the University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) has been awarded the distinguished Accounting Faculty of the Year by the International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE), recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation.
This award shines a spotlight on Havens’ dedication to the field of accounting education, her innovative teaching methodologies, and her significant contributions to student success and the broader academic community. The accolade was presented at the Accreditation and Awards Banquet on April 4, 2024, during the IACBE’s Annual Conference and Assembly Meeting.
Havens stands out as an exemplary figure in the academic world, embodying the highest standards of educational integrity, professionalism, and leadership. Her comprehensive background, including a BS in Accounting, an MBA with a concentration in accounting, and her certifications as a certified public accountant (CPA) and Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA®), enrich her teaching and mentorship at UAGC.
“Her award is a testament to her commitment to nurturing and developing the next generation of accounting professionals,” said Maya Zelihic, dean of the Forbes School of Business and Technology® at UAGC. “Through hands-on learning experiences, innovative teaching approaches, and active engagement in accounting research, Havens has fostered an environment of excellence and high achievement.”
Moreover, Havens’ role extends beyond traditional academic boundaries. She is a recognized leader in operational excellence and a champion for equity and inclusion, particularly in women’s leadership. Her service on the board of the Center for Women’s Leadership and her involvement in various research initiatives underscore her dedication to making a meaningful impact.
UAGC and the Forbes School of Business and Technology® proudly celebrate Havens for this significant achievement and her dedication to excellence, both in and out of the classroom, which not only elevates the standards of business education but also exemplifies the core values of UAGC.
