Forbes School of Business and Technology® professor at UAGC wins International Teaching Excellence Award

Brandy Havens, Assistant Professor of Accounting at the Forbes School of Business and Technology® at the University of Arizona Global Campus

Brandy Havens from Forbes School of Business and Technology® at UAGC awarded IACBE's Accounting Faculty of the Year for teaching excellence.

Through hands-on learning experiences, innovative teaching approaches, and active engagement in accounting research, Havens has fostered an environment of excellence and high achievement.” — Maya Zelihic, dean of the Forbes School of Business and Technology® at UAGC