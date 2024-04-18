DigitalXForce selected to Showcase Real Time Risk Management Solutions at GISEC, RSA and Gartner SRM Conferences
DigitalXForce participates at mega global events GISEC Global, RSA Conference & Gartner Security Conference.
We are thrilled to participate in GISEC, RSA & Gartner, showcasing our cutting-edge cybersecurity risk management solutions that are built to enable Digital Trust Vs Check the Box Audit & Compliance."DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DigitalXForce, Digital Trust Platform of the New ERA, selected to Showcase Cutting-Edge Risk Management Solutions at GISEC, RSA, and Gartner SRM Conferences
DigitalXForce, global provider of innovative cybersecurity risk management solutions, is proud to announce its participation in the Gulf Information Security Expo & Conference (GISEC) (commencing from 23rd April to 25th April, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), Dubai), RSA Conference (commencing from May 6th to May 9th , at the Moscone Center, San Francisco) and Gartner Security Risk Management Conference (commencing from June 3rd to June 5th, at the Gaylord Conference, National Harbor Maryland).
GISEC, RSA and Gartner SRM conferences are the most prominent cyber security events, bringing together industry experts, thought leaders, and innovative companies to explore the latest trends and advancements in cyber security and risk management. DigitalXForce is excited to be a part of this events and to showcase its state-of-the-art cyber security risk management solutions designed to combat evolving cyber threats.
DigitalXForce, known as "Digital Trust for the New Era," presents a unified SaaS digital trust platform that provides real-time, continuous and data driven integrated risk management. The platform offers a comprehensive range of solutions, including Attack Surface Management, Risk Quantification, Cyber Insurance Policy Underwriting, Third Party Risk Management, Automated Audit & Compliance, and much more. While redefining the future of cyber security by adding the dimension of “T-Trust” to traditional “CIA – Confidentiality, Integrity and Availability”, DigitalXForce is planning to leverage the power of AI with proprietary “AI-SHIVAI” and Cyber Security GPT – “XForce GPT”.
During GISEC, RSA and Gartner conferences 2024, DigitalXForce will demonstrate its comprehensive suite of cybersecurity solutions, including:
Quantitative versus Qualitative Risk Assessment by collecting the Digital Assets to establish Attack Surface and through direct integrations with Security Tools.
Real Time and Continuous Audit & Compliance with Risk Register
Automated Generation of the "Security Blueprint".
Automated Review and Generation of Security Policies, Plans and Standards
Trust but Verify approach to Cyber Insurance and Third-Party Risk Management
Power of AI-SHIVAI - XForce GPT for quantitative security Risk Assessment.
"We are thrilled to participate in GISEC, RSA and Gartner 2024 and showcase our cutting-edge cybersecurity risk management solutions that are built to enable Digital Trust versus Check the Box Audit & Compliance," said Lalit Ahluwalia, CEO of DigitalXForce & iTRUSTXForce. "In today's rapidly evolving threat landscape, organizations must adopt a proactive approach that adds dimension of “T-Trust” to traditional cybersecurity (“C-Confidentiality”, “I-Integrity”, and “A-Availability”) to build cyber resilience inside out."
Attendees are invited to visit DigitalXForce booth (GISEC: SP140, at Hall #2, RSAC: Next Stage Kiosk #9, Gartner – Main Conference Area) for showcases and to learn more about its innovative cybersecurity risk management solutions and engage with the company's cybersecurity experts.
For more information about DigitalXForce and its participation in GISEC, RSA and Gartner 2024, please visit https://digitalxforce.com/
About DigitalXForce:
DigitalXForce is at the forefront of revolutionizing the cybersecurity landscape and instilling digital trust in the modern era. DigitalXForce, known as "Digital Trust for the New Era," presents a unified SaaS digital trust platform that provides real-time, continuous integrated risk management. By leveraging data-driven insights, security blueprints, and regulatory control mapping, DigitalXForce optimizes and automates the digital risk posture of organizations.
The platform offers a comprehensive range of solutions, including attack surface management, risk quantification, automated audit, compliance, and much more. Its innovative approach empowers organizations to enhance their security posture while maximizing their investments in digital transformation. DigitalXForce emerges as the industry's first mission-driven digital trust platform, simplifying cybersecurity and privacy through automation, ensuring Digital Trust Inside Out.
Together, DigitalXForce (https://digitalxforce.com/) and iTRUSTXForce (https://itrustxforce.com/) are striving to redefine the future of cybersecurity and instill digital trust in organizations worldwide. With their innovative solutions, unwavering passion, and commitment to driving impactful outcomes, they continue to pave the way toward a safer digital world.
For further information please reach out to info@digitalxforce.com
