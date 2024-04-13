Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities

CASE#: 24A2002313

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 04/12/2024 at approximately 3:43 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Howard Rd, Enosburgh

VIOLATION: False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities     

 

ACCUSED: Jayden Miller

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bronx, NY

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On April 12, 2024, at approximately 1543 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks, along with other law enforcement agencies, responded to an incident on Howard Rd in Enosburgh. During the investigation, Troopers discovered that Miller had given false information to law enforcement officers during a criminal investigation. Miller was taken into custody, transported to the St. Albans barracks, processed, and ultimately lodged with a citation to appear in court.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: 04/15/2024 at 1:00 PM

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED: Yes    LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

