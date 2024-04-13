St. Albans Barracks // False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2002313
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 04/12/2024 at approximately 3:43 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Howard Rd, Enosburgh
VIOLATION: False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities
ACCUSED: Jayden Miller
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bronx, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 12, 2024, at approximately 1543 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks, along with other law enforcement agencies, responded to an incident on Howard Rd in Enosburgh. During the investigation, Troopers discovered that Miller had given false information to law enforcement officers during a criminal investigation. Miller was taken into custody, transported to the St. Albans barracks, processed, and ultimately lodged with a citation to appear in court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE / TIME: 04/15/2024 at 1:00 PM
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED: Yes LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.