Senate Resolution 265 Printer's Number 1520
PENNSYLVANIA, April 12 - and the American Book Publishers formed a nonprofit citizens
organization with the goal of encouraging people to read in
their increasing leisure time to improve income and develop a
strong and healthy family life; and
WHEREAS, Since 1958, the United States has celebrated
"National Library Week" and the valuable contributions of the
various libraries, librarians and staff and the services and
resources they provide to people of all ages; and
WHEREAS, The theme for National Library Week 2024, "Ready,
Set, Library!" promotes the idea that in our always-online
world, libraries give us a place to connect with others, learn
new skills and focus on what matters most; and
WHEREAS, Whether preparing for a new career, launching a
business or raising a family, libraries provide an inclusive and
supportive community where everyone belongs; and
WHEREAS, Libraries are a public space where all community
members, regardless of age, gender identity, ethnicity or income
level, can come together to connect and learn; and
WHEREAS, Currently, there are more than 116,000 libraries,
including public, academic, school and government, in the United
States; and
WHEREAS, For over 200 years, the Pennsylvania Senate Library
has served as the major source of information on Pennsylvania
government with its collection of legislative documents,
journals and law books; and
WHEREAS, Beyond its role as a place to research, the Senate
Library also serves as a resource for the numerous collections,
displays and exhibits throughout the Capitol; and
WHEREAS, Most importantly, upholding the true representation
of a library, the Senate Library is open for tours and research
