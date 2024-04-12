Senate Resolution 265 Printer's Number 1520

PENNSYLVANIA, April 12 - and the American Book Publishers formed a nonprofit citizens

organization with the goal of encouraging people to read in

their increasing leisure time to improve income and develop a

strong and healthy family life; and

WHEREAS, Since 1958, the United States has celebrated

"National Library Week" and the valuable contributions of the

various libraries, librarians and staff and the services and

resources they provide to people of all ages; and

WHEREAS, The theme for National Library Week 2024, "Ready,

Set, Library!" promotes the idea that in our always-online

world, libraries give us a place to connect with others, learn

new skills and focus on what matters most; and

WHEREAS, Whether preparing for a new career, launching a

business or raising a family, libraries provide an inclusive and

supportive community where everyone belongs; and

WHEREAS, Libraries are a public space where all community

members, regardless of age, gender identity, ethnicity or income

level, can come together to connect and learn; and

WHEREAS, Currently, there are more than 116,000 libraries,

including public, academic, school and government, in the United

States; and

WHEREAS, For over 200 years, the Pennsylvania Senate Library

has served as the major source of information on Pennsylvania

government with its collection of legislative documents,

journals and law books; and

WHEREAS, Beyond its role as a place to research, the Senate

Library also serves as a resource for the numerous collections,

displays and exhibits throughout the Capitol; and

WHEREAS, Most importantly, upholding the true representation

of a library, the Senate Library is open for tours and research



