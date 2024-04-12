Senate Resolution 268 Printer's Number 1523
PENNSYLVANIA, April 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1523
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
268
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, ARGALL, BROOKS, BROWN, COSTA, CULVER,
DUSH, FARRY, HUGHES, HUTCHINSON, LANGERHOLC, LAUGHLIN,
MARTIN, PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL, VOGEL AND BAKER,
APRIL 12, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 12, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of May 19 through 25, 2024, as "Emergency
Medical Services Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Emergency medical services (EMS) are a vital public
service; and
WHEREAS, The EMS system has grown to fill a gap by providing
important, out-of-hospital care, including preventive medicine,
follow-up care and access to telemedicine; and
WHEREAS, The EMS system consists of first responders,
emergency medical technicians, paramedics, emergency medical
dispatchers, firefighters, police officers, educators,
administrators, pre-hospital nurses, emergency nurses, emergency
physicians, trained members of the public and other out-of-
hospital medical care providers; and
WHEREAS, Members of EMS teams are ready to provide lifesaving
care to those in need 24 hours a day, seven days a week; and
WHEREAS, Access to quality emergency care dramatically
improves the survival and recovery rate of those who experience
