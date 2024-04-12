Submit Release
News Search

There were 468 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,218 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 268 Printer's Number 1523

PENNSYLVANIA, April 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1523

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

268

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, ARGALL, BROOKS, BROWN, COSTA, CULVER,

DUSH, FARRY, HUGHES, HUTCHINSON, LANGERHOLC, LAUGHLIN,

MARTIN, PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL, VOGEL AND BAKER,

APRIL 12, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 12, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of May 19 through 25, 2024, as "Emergency

Medical Services Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Emergency medical services (EMS) are a vital public

service; and

WHEREAS, The EMS system has grown to fill a gap by providing

important, out-of-hospital care, including preventive medicine,

follow-up care and access to telemedicine; and

WHEREAS, The EMS system consists of first responders,

emergency medical technicians, paramedics, emergency medical

dispatchers, firefighters, police officers, educators,

administrators, pre-hospital nurses, emergency nurses, emergency

physicians, trained members of the public and other out-of-

hospital medical care providers; and

WHEREAS, Members of EMS teams are ready to provide lifesaving

care to those in need 24 hours a day, seven days a week; and

WHEREAS, Access to quality emergency care dramatically

improves the survival and recovery rate of those who experience

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

You just read:

Senate Resolution 268 Printer's Number 1523

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more