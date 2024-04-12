Senate Resolution 268 Printer's Number 1523

PENNSYLVANIA, April 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1523

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

268

2024

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, ARGALL, BROOKS, BROWN, COSTA, CULVER,

DUSH, FARRY, HUGHES, HUTCHINSON, LANGERHOLC, LAUGHLIN,

MARTIN, PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL, VOGEL AND BAKER,

APRIL 12, 2024

APRIL 12, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of May 19 through 25, 2024, as "Emergency

Medical Services Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Emergency medical services (EMS) are a vital public

service; and

WHEREAS, The EMS system has grown to fill a gap by providing

important, out-of-hospital care, including preventive medicine,

follow-up care and access to telemedicine; and

WHEREAS, The EMS system consists of first responders,

emergency medical technicians, paramedics, emergency medical

dispatchers, firefighters, police officers, educators,

administrators, pre-hospital nurses, emergency nurses, emergency

physicians, trained members of the public and other out-of-

hospital medical care providers; and

WHEREAS, Members of EMS teams are ready to provide lifesaving

care to those in need 24 hours a day, seven days a week; and

WHEREAS, Access to quality emergency care dramatically

improves the survival and recovery rate of those who experience

