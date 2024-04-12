Submit Release
Dona Iona Bailey: A Life of Love

Dona Iona Bailey
August 23, 1937 – April 8, 2024

Dona Iona Bailey was born on August 23, 1937, she was suddenly taken from us on April 8, 2024. She was surrounded by family during this difficult time. She is survived by her Husband of 70 years George Bailey, and their children Jacqueline Bailey (Jamie Melendy), George Bailey jr., Barri Bailey, Roger and Debbie Bailey, Stevie, Laura, and Dakota Bailey. Her Siblings Butch and Syble Aspinwall, and Linda Bailey. Her Grandchildren and their families Janaye Stevens, Tanya, and Lawerence “Bruzzy” Orcutt, Orico, Chalit, and Shapiro Bailey, Hunter Schaeffer (Roy Ridenour), Lorence “Woo” Bailey, Jesseca, Jacob, Andrea, and Ronald “Rocky” Reed, Clifford and Daisy Bailey. Her Great Grandchildren Steven Vigil, Tschayo Moon, David Howerton, Darren and Julie Howerton, April and Little Eagle Moon, Deverous, Namechi, Taora and Daryl Frank, Daniel “Pon-Cech” Ascencio, Ryan Ames, and 16 younger Great Grandchildren with one on the way, as well as 9 Great-Great Grandchildren. Donna was very proud of all her grandchildren. They were her pride and joy. 

Donna spent her last 70 years alongside her husband raising their 8 children and countless grandchildren. She always took pleasure in cooking large homemade meals from scratch for her family. During the summer she loved canning fresh fruits and vegetables from their garden. She also enjoyed doing puzzles, crosswords, and sewing homemade blankets for her grandchildren. She was always delighted when visitors would drop by with a good conversation. Lately, you would find her cruising with George to her grandchildren’s birthdays or sporting events, or cruising to just get out of the house and enjoy the day. Some of her most treasured moments were spent during family gatherings in her backyard. 

We would like to give a special acknowledgement to Dona’s lifelong friend Norma McConnell, as well as Lola “Kadoo” Henry for all her support in caring for our grandparents.   

Donna is proceeded in death by her Parents Earl and Rose Aspinwall. Her mother-in-law Violet Bailey. Her siblings Chuck Johnson, Verna Kaundart, Kenneth and Roger Aspinwall, Eugene “Ripley” Colegrove, William, Brenard, John, Lola, Stanley “Mutt”, and Stephen “Babe” Bailey. Her Children Cindy “Ed” and David Sylvia. Her son in laws Joseph Schaeffer and Ronald Reed. Her grandchildren Paula, and Tori Sylvia, and Joseph Schaeffer, Her Great Grandsons Donald and Derek Howerton. Her lifelong friend Athena “Pat” Rube. 

A memorial is set for August 24, 2024, 6 p.m. at the Bailey Residence. Please bring your favorite dish and memories. 

Our apologies to anyone we might have overlooked, we tried to include everyone. 

