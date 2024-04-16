Organizational Behavior Essentials is a One-Stop Guide for Students and Professionals

Front cover of Organizational Behavior Essentials You Always Wanted To Know - an all-in-one guide for understanding the intricacies of workplace dynamics. Vic Clesceri, the author of Organizational Behavior Essentials You Always Wanted To Know.

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, US, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers is set to launch the second edition of the book, Organizational Behavior Essentials You Always Wanted to Know (Organizational Behavior Essentials) which is authored by Vic Clesceri, a talent development and organizational management expert with over thirty years of experience. This practical guide focuses on the fundamental principles of organizational behavior, providing invaluable insights for individuals looking to enhance their performance and leadership skills in today's dynamic workplace.

In this book, Vic dives into the relationship between the three fundamental levels of organizational behavior: individual, group, and organization. He analyzes the factors influencing performance at each of these levels and provides readers with a realistic roadmap for achieving professional success.

The book begins with a broad overview of essential topics such as global organizational behavior, evolving workplaces, and global culture before focusing on factors that affect individual performance, like motivation, the ability to solve problems and make decisions, and talent development. The book also includes topics related to group dynamics such as workplace diversity and inclusivity, teamwork, communication, and conflict management. Clesceri emphasizes the importance of building strong relationships with coworkers, highlighting the role of interpersonal dynamics in driving organizational success.

“I believe that every individual has the potential to develop their better selves,” says Vic. “By understanding the principles of organizational behavior, individuals can unlock their true potential and contribute more effectively to their teams and organizations.”

What sets Organizational Behavior Essentials apart is its accessibility. Clesceri's writing style is clear and engaging, making complex theories easy to understand for readers at all levels of expertise. The book is a valuable resource for students, business leaders, and professionals across various fields, providing practical insights and actionable strategies for improving performance as well as leadership and management skills.

As workplaces continue to evolve, the need for a solid understanding of organizational behavior has never been greater. Organizational Behavior Essentials equips readers with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive in today's fast-paced and competitive business environment.

Organizational Behavior Essentials is part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management series. This series is designed to address every aspect of business and help new managers, career switchers, entrepreneurs, and students learn essential management lessons.



About the Author

Vic Clesceri has dedicated his career to mentoring and leading people for more than three decades. He has led individuals and teams across many industries, including food and beverage, dairy, pharmaceuticals, NGOs, education, and professional services. He is the Founder and Chief Sherpa of The Management Sherpa, a visiting Assistant Professor with Miami University’s Farmer School of Business, and an adjunct faculty member for Mount St. Joseph University’s Master of Science in Organizational Leadership program, where he teaches courses in Talent Management & Development, Organizational Behavior, and Change Management.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Organizational Behavior Essentials You Always Wanted To Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 978-1-63651-230-3

Hardback - 978-1-63651-232-7

E-Book - 978-1-63651-231-0