Letter outlines process for hiring next General Convention executive officer

The following letter from Presiding Bishop Michael Curry and House of Deputies President Julia Ayala Harris was sent to The Episcopal Church’s Executive Council, explaining the process for hiring the next executive officer of the General Convention Office. The Rev. Michael Barlowe announced Jan. 16 that he plans to retire from that role in August.

Dear Executive Council,

Grace and peace to you in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.

As your chair and vice-chair, we write to you today to share our plan for the process of reaching a joint appointment of the next executive officer, as required by Canon I.1.12a.

We have developed a timeline that will allow our body to study the position, discern the needs of our church, and ensure an opportunity for the presiding bishop-elect to provide ample input. Secretary Barlowe has graciously agreed to follow historical precedent for the leave-taking of this position; he will stand for election as secretary at the 81st General Convention this summer and will retire near Labor Day as both secretary and executive officer. Upon Secretary Barlowe’s retirement, leadership of the General Convention Office will operate via the cabinet approach—which was used when Secretary Barlowe was on sabbatical—until a new executive officer is appointed.

The timeline for this process to reach an appointment will be:

Develop a Presiding Officer’s Committee on the Executive Officer Position

April – June 2024

The presiding officers will appoint an advisory committee consisting of members of the Executive Council, the House of Deputies, the House of Bishops, and the chancellors to both presiding officers.

Review the canons and job description of the executive officer

July – September 2024

The advisory committee will work with the presiding bishop, presiding bishop-elect, and president of the House of Deputies to thoroughly review the job description of the executive officer, study the current needs of the church, make recommendations to them for any necessary changes, and assist them in their discernment with regard to candidates for the position.

Publish and recruit for the executive officer position and provide updates

October 2024 – January 2025

Our communications and HR departments will publicize the job description according to the policies of our church with the objective of recruiting a wide array of applicants.

Once the application deadline is reached, the presiding officers will interview qualified candidates and update the Executive Council on our progress.

Appointment of the executive officer

February 2025

The presiding officers will appoint an officer with the advice and consent of the Executive Council in accordance with Canon I.1.12a.

If you are interested in serving on this committee or would like to nominate someone to serve, please email president@episcopalchurch.org with the subject line “Executive Officer Committee.”

We are committed to a transparent and intentional process, which is essential to identifying the best candidate to serve as our next executive officer. We ask for your continued prayers and support as we undertake this important work together.

Faithfully,

The Most Rev. Michael B. Curry Julia Ayala Harris

Presiding Bishop and Primate President of the House of Deputies