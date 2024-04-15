BWISE WMS Connector for HANA – Certified by SAP Business One
BWISE Solutions WMS Connector CertifiedLONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BWISE Solution, a leading provider of logistics and business management solutions, proudly announces another function being certified by SAP Business One. BWISE WMS Connector 1.0 of the company BWISE Solutions has been certified for integration with / deployment on SAP Business One 10.0 version for SAP HANA via the SAP integration scenario B1HANA 10 - SAP Business One Add-on Certification 10 for SAP HANA
This certificate confirms the technical compliance of BWISE WMS Connector 1.0 with SAP certification procedures.
Certified Functions:
• Master Data In - Customers/Vendors/Items
• Transactions In
• Purchase Order/Goods Return Request/Sales Order/Return
• Transactions Out
• Receipt Confirmation/Pick Lists/Pick Lists/Inventory Adjustments/Inventory Cycle
• Count/Inventory Physical Count
This milestone underscores BWISE’s commitment to enhancing warehouse operations for businesses utilizing the powerful SAP Business One platform.
With BWISE’s WMS connector certification, businesses can leverage SAP Business One HANA’s capabilities to optimize inventory management, streamline processes, and drive overall operational efficiency.
About BWISE Solutions:
BWISE is a versatile business management system that can be implemented across all facets of warehouse and front office operations, facilitating optimal business performance through the efficient management of tasks, operations, budgets, and productivity tracking. BWISE provides an intuitive and easy-to-use solution that requires relatively minimal setup and little IT overhead approach to allow businesses to monitor and measure performance, identify problems and opportunities, streamline operations, and improve agility in real-time. This allows organizations to make informed -decisions quickly and efficiently. BWISE also offers comprehensive reporting and analytics capabilities, allowing the identification of areas of improvement and developing strategies for long-term success. BWISE Solutions is a certified SAP Business One Partner
