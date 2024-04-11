American Indian/Alaska Native Veteran’s Benefits Event & Dinner 4/19/24 at Arcata Veteran’s Hall

This is a press release from Veterans Affairs:

Have you or a family member served in the military? The Yurok Tribe Reentry & Wellness Programs/Kee Cha-E-Nar Nonprofit, with Students from UC Berkeley Law School, are holding an event at the Arcata Veteran’s Hall on Friday, April 19, 2024, from 4-6 pm, for all Native Veterans, Servicemembers and their families, to learn about the benefits they have earned. Many new programs, including some specifically for members of Native communities, have started or have added new qualifications in the past 2 years, so come learn what might be available for you!

Representatives of the County of Humboldt Veteran’s Service Office (VSO), United Indian Health Service, Veteran’s Health Administration and Nation’s Finest Housing Programs will be present to answer questions and provide assistance to attendees in need of benefits, applications and other services. College of the Redwoods Vet Center, the Arcata Veteran’s Hall Auxiliary and the Cal Poly College Corps fellows are providing additional support for the event.

A free spaghetti dinner will be provided during the event, which is being held at the Arcata Veteran’s Hall, 1425 J St., Arcata CA 95521. Members of all tribal nations are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Please contact: Mike Ebeling [email protected] or Eric Provost [email protected] (Berkeley Law); or Elizabeth Rose-Marini (VHA) [email protected] 707-740-9989 for additional information