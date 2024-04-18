Finance Development & Training Institute (FDTI) Alliance Energized at Workshop Hosted by Johnson & Johnson
Sandra Humbles, Johnson & Johnson's Chief Learning Officer, presented the keynote address on 'Delivering Learning Now for the Future.'
To be in a room full of peers who are all focused on Future Finance, caring for employees, and driving the business forward is super special! Not an experience you can get with Google search.”CHESHIRE, CT, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The FDTI spring workshop, hosted by Johnson & Johnson, brought together top CFO talent leaders from Dell Technologies, Dow, Ecolab, General Mills, IBM, Johson & Johnson, Verizon, and Land O'Lakes, Inc. to explore the 'CFO Talent Career Journey and Learning Experience.' The event occurred at the J&J Learn Orlando, FL campus on March 27-28, 2024.
— Melissa Steele, Verizon
Sandra Humbles, Johnson & Johnson's first CLO, shared how her learning organization focuses on "unlocking the full potential of ALL employees" through learning and development. This resonated with the FDTI members who shared insights and benchmarked efforts around pertinent topics, including 'Navigating the Path to Leadership' and 'Identifying and Closing Skill Gaps within the CFO Organization' and shared strategies for 'Finding the Right People and Providing the Right Learning Experiences.'
FDTI members had the opportunity to turn their focus inward and participate in an abbreviated Energy for Performance® session, an evidence-based J&J Wellbeing training course that is designed to help participants learn, understand, and apply energy management strategies to fuel higher performance, inspire purposeful living, and improve overall well-being. "We left Orlando inspired and energized!" (Ketaki Mahajan, CFO & VP Corporate Operations and Global Finance Talent Manager, Johnson & Johnson).
The collective inspiration and energy generated from the FDTI spring workshop will fuel ongoing collaboration and innovation across FDTI member companies.
The next FDTI alliance event, our fall workshop (Building Resilient CFO Organizations), will be hosted by FDTI member Dow in Midland, Michigan, on October 8-9, 2024. Members anticipate another valuable and candid peer-to-peer best practices sharing opportunity.
FDTI Executive Director Margaret Rodgers facilitated the meeting. The FDTI Alliance was founded in 1994. For more information, visit the FDTI website at www.fdti.org.
