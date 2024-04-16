Oracle ACE Director Sean Scott Brings the Latest Breakthroughs to J On The Beach in Malaga, Spain
Exploring the Next Wave in Container Technologies and Cloud-Native DatabasesPLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATED, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viscosity North America, Inc. ("Viscosity"), a leading Oracle consulting firm with unmatched expertise and innovation, is excited to participate in the esteemed J On The Beach (JOTB) conference. This international gathering, held in the picturesque city of Málaga, Spain, from May 8–11, 2024, will unite developers, DevOps, and data scientists together around Big Data from around the globe.
Sean Scott, Viscosity’s Managing Principal Consultant and celebrated Oracle ACE Director, will take the stage at JOTB to deliver a compelling workshop on the latest in container technologies alongside a thought-provoking session on the evolution of cloud databases.
Reflecting on his upcoming participation, Sean Scott expressed his enthusiasm: "Presenting at JOTB has always been on my bucket list since first learning about the event. It's an honor to share the stage with so many influential minds in the database development community and to delve into the advancements that are shaping our industry's future.”
J On The Beach, as a platform, aims to showcase and highlight interesting developments in the South of Spain in the field of big data technologies. This initiative helps bring attention to the region's contributions and innovations in the tech industry on a global scale. The conference reflects a commitment to diversity and inclusion within the technology field, with a specific focus on empowering women in the tech community. The agenda is packed with networking opportunities, workshops, and technical sessions designed to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange.
In his presentations, Sean will demonstrate Union Filesystems in containers, showcasing the benefits in capacity and maintaining performance in container environments. He will also delve into the challenges and modernization of databases and data engineering in the Cloud-Native age. Ultimately, the Oracle ACE will explore the concept of Cloud-Native data enlightenment, discussing various milestones and strategies for organizations to adapt, grow, and remain competitive in the evolving landscape of technology and market forces.
To find out more about J On The Beach and other Viscosity events that Sean will be presenting, visit: https://events.viscosityna.com/
ABOUT VISCOSITY
Viscosity is a niche consulting firm founded by industry and authored experts who are renowned thought leaders with decades of extensive experience in architecting and fine-tuning business-critical applications. With a diverse range of capabilities, Viscosity excels in areas including data analytics, data integration, database tuning, high availability and scalability solutions, APEX development, cloud migrations, and custom application development.
