MPD Seeks Suspects in a Northwest Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District are searching for two suspects involved in a robbery that occurred on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

At approximately 5:43 p.m., one of the suspects approached the victim in the 1700 block of P Street, Northwest. The suspect snatched the victim’s headphones from his head, then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/VgPjlFyHfZs



Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24053791

###