MPD Arrests Three Juveniles for Armed Carjacking

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce the arrest of three juveniles in an armed carjacking in Southeast.

On Thursday, April 11, 2024, at 8:29 p.m., the victim was parking his car in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast, when three suspects approached the vehicle. One of the suspects displayed a firearm and demanded the victim exit the vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle.

Officers canvassed the area and later located the three suspects and placed them under arrest. The victim’s vehicle was recovered.

As a result of the detective’s investigation, two 14-year-old Juvenile Males and a 13-year-old Juvenile Male, all of Southeast, D.C. were charged with Armed Carjacking.

CCN: 24054496

