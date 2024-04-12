Operation Lone Star Arrests Violent Criminals, Human Smugglers

TEXAS, April 12 - April 12, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard continue to work together to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal activity between ports of entry.



Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 507,200 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 41,500 criminal arrests, with more than 36,900 felony charges. In the fight against the fentanyl crisis, Texas law enforcement has seized over 471 million lethal doses of fentanyl during this border mission.



Texas has also transported:

Over 12,500 migrants to Washington, D.C. since April 2022

Over 42,000 migrants to New York City since August 2022

Over 34,400 migrants to Chicago since August 2022

Over 3,400 migrants to Philadelphia since November 2022

Over 18,000 migrants to Denver since May 18

Over 1,500 migrants to Los Angeles since June 14



Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps created by the Biden Administration’s refusal to secure the border. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Joe Biden’s open border policies.



RECENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM OPERATION LONE STAR:



Governor Abbott: Texas Will Arrest Illegal Immigrants For Cutting Razor Wire



On X, formerly known as Twitter, Governor Abbott reaffirmed Texas’ efforts to arrest every illegal immigrant who cuts the razor wire barrier built by the Texas National Guard with criminal destruction of state property.

Governor Abbott: Border Wall Construction Continues In Zapata County



Governor Abbott shared footage of ongoing border wall construction in Zapata County on X. Texas continues to work around-the-clock to deter and repel illegal immigration along the southern border.

Governor Abbott: National Guard Reinforce Border Barriers In El Paso



Governor Abbott shared a photo on X of Texas National Guard soldiers reinforcing razor wire barriers to stop illegal entry following the migrant surge in El Paso.

WATCH: DPS Troopers Arrest Human Smuggler In Kinney County



While conducting a traffic stop in Kinney County, a DPS trooper observed two passengers lying down and attempting to conceal themselves in the rear of the vehicle. During the traffic stop, two illegal immigrants bailed toward the brush. The trooper also discovered two more illegal immigrants concealed in the trunk of the vehicle after one attempted to evade.



The driver, Joshua Jevon Griffin from Beaumont, was arrested and charged with smuggling of persons. With assistance from Border Patrol, the two illegal immigrants who bailed toward the brush were apprehended. All four illegal immigrants, from Mexico, were referred to Border Patrol.

WATCH: DPS Troopers Arrest Illegal Immigrant For Assaulting Public Servant



During a traffic stop in Val Verde County, a DPS trooper observed multiple people crammed in the rear area of a Chevrolet Tahoe. As the trooper arrested the driver, Amy Nicole Martinez from San Angelo, the passenger, Jaron Markeis Daniels from Dallas, ran toward the neighborhood and was arrested after a short foot chase.



Martinez is charged with five counts of smuggling of persons. Daniels is charged with five counts of smuggling of persons, evading arrest, and resisting arrest. Four illegal immigrants were referred to U.S. Border Patrol. A fifth illegal immigrant, Jesus Aguilar-Aguilar from Mexico, was charged with evading arrest, assault on a public servant, and resisting arrest after a brief struggle with a trooper.

Seven Human Smugglers Arrested By DPS Brush Team In The Rio Grande Valley



As part of an enhanced three-day border operation, the DPS Brush Team in the Rio Grande Valley arrested seven human smuggling foot guides. The seven guides, from Mexico, were involved in guiding illegal immigrants across the Rio Grande River to then be smuggled further into Texas and the United States.

DPS Brush Team Arrest Career Criminal Illegally In The Country



The DPS Brush Team in the Rio Grande Valley arrested Gabriel Gutierrez-Perez, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, after they saw him get picked up by a human smuggler while crossing the Rio Grande River on a jet ski. DPS later discovered Gutierrez-Perez is wanted in Florida for sexual assault on a child, child molestation, and sexual battery on a child. The Mexican national also has a full extradition warrant.

WATCH: Nations' Guardsmen Continue To Aid Texas’ Border Mission



National Guardsmen from across the country continue to arrive in Texas to assist the state's historic and unprecedented mission to respond to President Biden’s border crisis. Soldiers and airman from Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, South Dakota, and Tennessee are helping Texas National Guardsmen build and reinforce anti-climb barriers to deter and repel illegal crossings along the Texas-Mexico border.



