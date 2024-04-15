VITAC and ENCO Form Strategic Partnership to Expand Caption Encoding and Delivery Options for Broadcasters
VITAC, a Verbit Company, the largest captioning company in the United States, and ENCO, a global leader in innovative broadcasting solutions, are excited to announce a strategic partnership aimed at providing broadcasters with expanded choice for hardware encoders and cloud captioning.
Through this alliance, broadcasters will gain access to a comprehensive suite of captioning tools and services, tailored to meet their specific needs and requirements. The combination of VITAC’s decades-long experience in serving media clients with captioning solutions at the highest standards, ENCO’s cutting-edge encoder technology, and Verbit’s expertise in AI-driven speech recognition solutions will enable broadcasters to achieve unparalleled levels of accuracy, reliability, efficiency, and innovative solutions in caption encoding and delivery.
This unique collaboration represents a significant advancement in addressing the evolving needs of broadcasters seeking versatile and efficient captioning solutions and reaffirms the companies’ shared dedication to driving innovation and excellence in captioning technology.
Together, VITAC and ENCO are providing broadcasters with the tools and resources needed to enhance the accessibility of their content and reach a broader audience while also offering additional choice of service and connectivity based on caption quality and reliability.
“We are excited to join forces with VITAC in this strategic partnership,” said Ken Frommert, ENCO President. “By leveraging our respective strengths, we aim to offer broadcasters a broader range of options for caption encoding and delivery, ultimately enhancing their ability to deliver accessible content to viewers.”
Doug Karlovits, VITAC General Manager, said: “This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering innovative, cost-effective captioning solutions that meet the diverse needs of our clients. With the integration of Captivate™ into ENCO’s suite of encoder solutions, broadcasters will benefit from robust choice in their captioning workflows.”
About VITAC:
VITAC, a Verbit Company, is the largest provider of captioning products and services in North America, captioning hundreds of thousands of programming hours each year. Powered by the latest in AI technology, VITAC helps broadcasters, cable networks, and streaming platforms of all sizes turn spoken audio and video into accessible and actionable text. Its newest AI-powered offering – Captivate™ – is the most reliable and accurate captioning solution on the market today, understanding accents, languages, and speech patterns better than generic ASR engines. For more information, visit https://vitac.com.
About ENCO:
Founded in 1983, ENCO pioneered the use of computer-based digital audio and program automation for radio stations and TV studios. The company has since evolved its award-winning product line to span all aspects of today’s automated broadcast and production workflows, including closed and open captioning, visual radio, audio compliance, instant media playout, remote contribution, and cloud-based web streaming. It also brings the benefits of its patented captioning and live audio/video playout innovations to professional AV environments, including conference rooms, lecture halls, sporting arenas, and event venues. For more information, please visit www.enco.com.
David Titmus
