Registration is Open for K-Grade 12 Online Learning at Sask DLC

CANADA, April 12 - Released on April 12, 2024

Successful First School Year Sees More Than 6,800 Saskatchewan Students Benefit From Online Learning

Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre (Sask DLC) is now accepting registrations for new Kindergarten to Grade 12 (K-12) and adult students for the 2024-25 school year and both full and part-time high school students can begin selecting courses for next year.

So far this school year, Sask DLC has provided online education to more than 2,500 full-time K-12 students and 4,300 part-time Grades 10-12 students, taking one or more courses. This is a growth of approximately 1,300 students since November 30. In addition, 190 adult learners are taking high school level courses to support them in earning a high school diploma, upgrading, or earning a credit needed to enter post-secondary or the workforce.

"We have seen steady growth in students taking online courses throughout the school year, and we are expecting that to continue to grow as registration is now open for next school year," Minister Responsible for Sask DLC Jeremy Cockrill said. "We created Sask DLC to provide students more opportunity and choice in their learning and it is wonderful to see students around the province benefiting from that."

There have been more than 17,000 Grade 10 -12 online course registrations by Saskatchewan students so far this school year, including 9,300 part-time students and 7,900 full-time Sask DLC students. High school students can choose from more than 120 core and unique electives to support their graduation plan, while allowing them to study what interests them and try out prospective career options.

"Whether our students are studying full-time online or taking a course or two to supplement their in-class learning, they are able to access high-quality education that fits their schedule," Sask DLC Chief Operating Officer Darren Gasper said. "It has been wonderful to see student interest in online learning grow throughout the year and we will continue to build on that success."

Sask DLC works with local school divisions and schools to support students in online learning. This includes offering courses that fit into their local schedules and support their graduation plans. Sask DLC will also offer online summer school for Saskatchewan students from July 2 - August 9, 2024, at a cost of $500 per course for students. Summer school registration will open in May.

To learn more about the courses available for the 2024-25 school year, or to register, visit www.saskDLC.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Stephanie AliSask DLCReginaPhone: 306-552-4494Email: stephanie.ali@saskDLC.ca