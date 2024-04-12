Two School Division Losses in Second Quarter

CANADA, April 13 - Released on April 12, 2024

The Board of Education of Regina Roman Catholic Separate School Division No. 81 has reported a loss of public money in the amount of $9,600 and the Board of Education for Living Sky School Division No. 202 has reported a loss of $15,152 for the second quarter of the 2023-24 school division fiscal year (December 1, 2023, to February 29, 2024). The school divisions may be contacted directly for inquiries.

The Ministry of Education has tabled its report to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

