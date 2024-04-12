Kokomo24/7® Partners with Smartsound to Enhance Health and Wellness Capabilities
Smartsound’s AI stethoscope intrinsically combines with the Kokomo24/7® platformNORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kokomo24/7® is proud to announce that it will partner with Smartsound, an innovator in healthcare solutions, by intrinsically combining Smartsound’s digital stethoscope offerings within Kokomo’s telehealth platform - a part of a suite of health and safety solutions.
Through this partnership, Kokomo24/7® continues to enhance its telehealth platform, upholding its commitment to making schools and workplaces healthier and safer for all. Kokomo24/7®, a proven innovator in the school health and safety space, will offer remote patient monitoring (RPM) capabilities for the use of school-based healthcare programs. RPM can immediately help alleviate frequent ailments in K-12 settings, improving student wellness and increasing health equity.
Adding Smartsound’s AI stethoscope to the Kokomo24/7® telehealth platform enhances the platform’s usability in the context of school-based healthcare, corporate wellness, and remote patient monitoring. The platform’s telehealth capabilities are used in education and corporate settings, addressing health inequities and improving community wellness. Innovative new use cases for this combined offering include telemedicine visits through the Kokomo platform that leverage Smartsound’s digital stethoscope to help providers diagnose patients remotely.
Smartsound develops technologies that diagnose diseases in innovative ways. Smartsound’s new solution, Skeeper AI algorithm is specialized in cardiopulmonary symptoms such as heart murmurs and lung problems, listens to a patient’s heartbeat and breathing patterns and provides a comprehensive screening. The company’s AI was trained by hundreds of thousands of real patient samplings and uses sound to flag potential diagnoses of heart valve issues, asthma, chronic pulmonary diseases, and more. Smartsound aims to transform medical diagnosis in both clinical settings and at home.
About Smartsound: Smartsound develops innovative healthcare solutions and services. It has secured key technologies to diagnose diseases based on bio sound since its founding in 2011. Since 2021, in cooperation with 12 of the nation's top university hospitals, it has begun collecting and analyzing clinical data on the sounds of the hearts and lungs of hospitalized/inpatient patients. Smartsound develops a line of hardware and software solutions.
About Kokomo24/7®: Kokomo24/7® is a leader in compliance and risk management solutions for all things health and safety. Kokomo24/7® has a significant track record across Fortune 1000 companies as well as public-sector clients like the Los Angeles Unified School District and Chicago Public Schools. The platform’s distinctive modular architecture allows for interoperability among its many capabilities. Ask us about the time we helped host the Oscars! More information about Kokomo24/7® can be found at www.kokomo247.com.
