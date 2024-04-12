Submit Release
Weekly Traffic Update: April 12, 2024

Ridge Ct. to close at 25th St. intersection

Beginning Monday, April 15, crews will close Ridge Ct. at the 25th St. intersection for City Project Warranty Work.

The City anticipates this closure to end Monday, April 22, pending weather or other delays.

 

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive maps, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org

